Ghost of Tsushima: Legends announced as Sony spreads their gaming IPs to other mediums

CES isn’t exactly the place you would expect an anime to be announced, but I guess 2025 is full of surprises, as Sony Group Corporation revealed at their pressor that several of their video game properties will be adapted into different mediums such as films and animation. The titles that were revealed include Horizon, Helldivers and relevant to this news post Ghost of Tsushima.

Created by Sucker Punch Productions, the title won praise for its excellent gameplay as well as its reverence to the culture it was depicting. A second title, Ghost of Yotei was recently announced and will release onto the PlayStation platform sometime in 2025.

Ghost of Tsushima: Legends will be an animated series which will be produced by Aniplex, a famed studio which has had their hands in the creation of popular series such as Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Solo Leveling, and Sword Art Online. Music will be handled by Sony Music and the only staff announcement we have is Takanobu Mizuno will direct, Gen Urobuchi will be responsible for story composition and the series will be animated by Kamikaze Douga. It’s actually kinda funny that there doesn’t appear to be any western involved revealed in the creation of the series. However we will have plenty of time to learn more details as the series is set for a 2027 debut on Crunchyroll.