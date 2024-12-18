Your Steam Replay/Year in Review is live for all!

Attention Steam players your personalized Year in Review… err… Steam Replay is now live. Valve has decided to flip-flop the name over the years a bit, but has apparently officially settled on “Steam Replay” again (for now)!

Either way, head on over to your personalized Steam Replay dashboard right here: https://store.steampowered.com/replay/. We’ve noticed some technical difficulties loading the site right now, but we’re sure Valve will sort that out soon.

Head on over to the Steam blog for more info too.

The third annual Steam Year In Review Steam Replay has arrived, and your very own jaunt down gaming memory lane awaits! It’s a fun-filled, fact-filled, friend-filled (because you can share it!) look back at what you played in 2024.

Name change? What name change?

Ok, you got us. We called it Steam Replay when we launched it in 2022. Then last year, some of us thought “Hey! What if we changed it to Steam Year In Review for giggles?” Then we all giggled and did it.

Then this year, someone said, “Um, that was a dumb idea we had last year. Are we crazy if we change it back to the better name for it?” And we all said “Shut up, Gabe, that’s too much work.” HA HA we kid, it was actually Chris. Or Eric? No wait it was Jane. Or maybe Tom? And we actually said “That’s a great, collaborative idea, fellow teammate!” and here we are.

You, on Steam, by the numbers

How many games did you play, and how does that compare to last year? Did you unlock a bunch of achievements? What about your longest streak? These fun numbers and more are in your Replay.

There are spiders!

…graphs. Spider GRAPHS, we mean, showing in spider language what kinds of games you played.

…and so much more!

There are so many fun ways to look at your year in Steam gaming: playtime by month; playtime by what you played on; even playtime across your Steam Family if you’re part of one!

Sharing is caring

Each Steam Replay is different, so what will yours look like? Take a look at your own, and share it both on and off Steam with your friends (and see what theirs look like too!)