Check out your personalized Nintendo Switch Year in Review 2024

Every service under the sun has been dropping their personalized Year in Review wrap-up sites, and Nintendo is definitely also getting in on that fun beginning today as well.

Their site, which Nintendo Switch players who have a Nintendo account can check out here year-in-review.nintendo.com, has all those important stats including hours wasted/played, busiest month, most played game and genre, overall play time, preferred gaming style and genre, and more.

It’s time to look back at the games you’ve played on the Nintendo Switch system this year with your personalized Year in Review 2024. To relive all those memories, you can now visit the Nintendo Switch Year in Review 2024 – Nintendo Official Site to see your personalized statistics. Discover your most-played genre in 2024, your combined playtime across the year, your busiest gaming month, and more. Once you’ve checked out all your stats, you can choose your favorite game of the year. And don’t forget to share your recap with others and see what they’ve been playing via the official #NintendoSwitch2024 hashtag on social media.