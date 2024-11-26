SEGA is offering their recent titles at a discount for Black Friday

2024 has been one hell of a year for SEGA! As the kids (or Brendan) would say, they’ve released “Banger, after Banger” and for those who haven’t experienced their 2024 slate, you can now save some money while getting some fantastic experiences

Yes, we’re mere days from Black Friday (Although it’s been “Black Friday” for a couple of weeks now..) and good ol’ SErvice GAmes revealed the titles that will receive a temporary price drop. Save 25% off the list price of Sonic x Shadow Generations, Metaphor: ReFantazio, which is bound to show up on Game of the Year lists across the internet. Experience RGG Studio’s interpretation of Hawaii and save 50% off with Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. These and many more deals can be found at physical retail and various consoles’ digital store fronts. The publisher has also set up an online hub to showcase their Black Friday offerings here and do yourself a favor and browse around as there are even more deals in addition to the ones listed in their press release. Their apparel deals are certainly worth giving a look as they have shirts from their active IPs such as Sonic the Hedgehog, Like a Dragon and even dormant ones like Golden Axe, Crazy Taxi.

With the bounty of savings SEGA is offering, my money is gonna leave my wallet like rings dropping after Sonic gets hit by an enemy…and you know what I’m certainly going to enjoy it!



SEGA’s Black Friday Sales include the following marquee 2024 titles: Metaphor: ReFantazio PlayStation Black Friday Sale : 25% off from 11/22/24 – 12/2/24 Qualifying Items: Metaphor: ReFantazio PS4 & PS5 Standard Edition – $52.49 USD Metaphor: ReFantazio Atlus 35th Digital Anniversary Edition PS4 & PS5 – $74.99 USD

Microsoft Black Friday Sale: 25% off from 11/15/24 – 12/2/24 Qualifying Item: Metaphor: ReFantazio Standard Edition – $52.49 USD

Retail Store Sale: 30% off Standard Edition from 11/25/24 – 12/2/24 at participating retailers SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS PlayStation Black Friday Sale : 25% off from 11/22/24 – 12/2/24 Qualifying Items: SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS Standard Edition PS4 & PS5 – $37.49 USD SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS Digital Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5 – $44.99 USD

Nintendo of America Cyber Deals Sale : 25% off from 11/28/24 – 12/4/24 Qualifying Items: SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS Standard Edition – $37.49 USD SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS Digital Deluxe Edition – $44.99 USD

Retail Store Sale: 40% off Standard Edition from 11/25/24 – 12/2/24 at participating retailers Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth PlayStation Black Friday Sale : 50% off from 11/22/24 – 12/2/24 Qualifying Item: Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5 – $42.49 USD

Microsoft Black Friday Sale: 50% off from 11/15/24 – 12/2/24 Qualifying Item: Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Deluxe Edition – $42.49 USD

Retail Store Sale: 60% off Standard Edition from 11/25/24 – 12/2/24 at participating retailers Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble Nintendo of America Cyber Deals Sale : 50% off from 11/19/24 – 12/2/24 Qualifying Items: Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble Standard Edition – $24.99 USD Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble Digital Deluxe Edition – $34.99 USD

Retail Store Sale: 60% off Standard Edition from 11/25/24 – 12/2/24 at participating retailers Unicorn Overlord PlayStation Black Friday Sale : 40% off from 11/22/24 – 12/2/24 Qualifying Item: Unicorn Overlord Monarch Edition PS4 & PS5 – $41.99 USD

Microsoft Black Friday Sale: 40% off from 11/15/24 – 12/2/24 Qualifying Item: Unicorn Overlord Monarch Edition – $41.99 USD

Nintendo of America Cyber Deals Sale : 25% off from 11/19/24 – 12/2/24 Qualifying Items: Unicorn Overlord Standard Edition – $35.99 USD Unicorn Overlord Monarch Edition – $41.99 USD

Retail Store Sale: 50% off Standard Edition from 11/25/24 – 12/2/24 at participating retailers Persona 3 Reload PlayStation Black Friday Sale : 40% off from 11/22/24 – 12/2/24 Qualifying Item: Persona 3 Reload Digital Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5 – $39.99 USD

Microsoft Black Friday Sale: 50% off from 11/15/24 – 12/2/24 Qualifying Item: Persona 3 Reload Digital Deluxe Edition – $39.99 USD

Retail Store Sale: 60% off Standard Edition from 11/25/24 – 12/2/24 at participating retailers Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance PlayStation Black Friday Sale : 40% off from 11/22/24 – 12/2/24 Qualifying Item: Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance Digital Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5 – $41.99 USD

Microsoft Black Friday Sale: 40% off from 11/15/24 – 12/2/24 Qualifying Item: Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance Standard Edition – $35.99 USD

Nintendo of America Cyber Deals Sale : 40% off from 11/19/24 – 12/2/24 Qualifying Items: Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance Standard Edition – $35.99 USD Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance Digital Deluxe Edition – $41.99 USD

Retail Store Sale: 55% off Standard Edition from 11/25/24 – 12/2/24 at participating retailers