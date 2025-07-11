DC’s trinity has landed at Krispy Kreme shops nationwide for a limited time

James Gunn’s interpretation of Superman is set to hit theatres worldwide today, but the Last Son of Krypton landed at Krispy Kreme shops earlier this week and he’s brought some friends.

On Tuesday July 8th, Krispy Kreme will be offering the Hungry for Heroes Collection. This collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery will offer 3 doughnuts featuring DC comics’ Trinity which consists of Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman. Krispy Kreme has provided a bespoke description of each doughnut which I will include below.

Superman™ Doughnut – an unglazed shell doughnut filled with white Kreme™, dipped in light blue icing, and topped with Superman buttercreme flavored clouds, decorated with an image of Superman and sprinkle blend.

Batman™ Doughnut – an unglazed shell doughnut filled with cookies & Kreme™, dipped in black chocolate icing and topped with a Bat emblem.

Wonder Woman™ Doughnut – an Original Glazed® doughnut dipped in red raspberry flavored icing, topped with white stars and blue sprinkles and a Wonder Woman logo and belt.

Even though this is Superman’s time to shine, I’d probably pick up a couple of the Batman doughnuts simply because it doesn’t contain sprinkles (yes, I don’t like sprinkles…we exist). I’ll probably pop into my local Krispy Kreme before this promotion ends, but if there aren’t dedicated Krispy Kreme shops near you, you can check to see if pre-packaged 6 packs are available at your local retailers via the Find a Shop tool on the company’s site.

Finally to celebrate San Diego Comic Con, the chain will be offering a free Hungry for Heroes doughnut with any purchase on July 24th to the 27th.

So make like the Flash (who is not part of this collaboration) and run down to your local Krispy Kreme to secure these Hungry for Heroes doughnuts today!