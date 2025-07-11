Build Megatron’s loyal subordinate when the Soundwave LEGO set comes out August 4th

When Optimus Prime was immortalized in LEGO form, many were waiting for the inevitable Decepticon set so this brick Optimus will have someone to fight…well we’re finally going to get some Decepticon representation, but the choice is a strange, yet logical one.

Rather than the leader of the Decepticons, LEGO’s first villainous offering will feature Soundwave, the ever reliable subordinate of Megatron. I get it, you’re not exactly going to release a brick version of the Walther P38 and as a cassette player, Soundwave is infinitely easier to engineer and adapt as a LEGO set. That said this 1505 piece kit will offer features that will make the actual transformer toy jealous.

The Transformers Soundwave Model Kit features accessories such as the rocketpod, laser blaster (with darts) and two cassettes, Laserbeak and Ravage which you can absolutely slot the castles into Soundwave’s cassette bay. The play button on Soundwave is functional and can trigger voice records and sound effects, something that has not been seen in this line of sets.

Transformers and LEGO fans get their hands on this set on August 4th via the company’s online shop and physical stores, but if you are a LEGO Insider, you’ll get it 3 days early on August 1st.

So I guess LEGO Blaster is on the table right? I mean it’s more or less a modified, recolored version of Soundwave…

LEGO Icons TRANSFORMERS Soundwave product shots:

