NIKKE goes cruising in the game’s summer update going live on July 17th

While many commanders are currently getting acquainted or rather re-acquainted with the characters of NiER: Automata in Goddess of Victory: NIKKE, that didn’t stop the title from detailing the next update for the sci-fi shooter with a wide cast of color characters. On Thursday the game aired a new live stream titled “Unveiling the Summer Night Ghost Ship Expedition!” in which details of the game’s Summer Update was revealed.

Due to be released on July 17th, it sees the commander and a group of NIKKE investigate a mysterious cruise ship on the surface which seemingly still is fully powered. Because this is a gacha title, this excursion will be an opportunity to introduce characters in swimwear…and boy did the team hit a homerun with this one.

The first new unit to come from this update is cherubic video game (well it’s one game…called “Boom”) fanatic of the Electric Shock Squad, Elegg. She sports a yellow and black swimsuit whose top has been compared to the Nintendo Switch, despite looking very vivacious she is geared up to combat the supernatural forces which are seemingly present on the cruise ship. The second new unit available in this next update is Dorothy: Serendipity. This regal, but traumatized formerly of the Goddess Squad will be participating in this cruise ship mission and will be making sure she won’t get too much sun with her lacey parasol and her white frilly swimsuit, her burst animation even features a cameo from her beloved long lost friend Pinne…which will certainty add salt in the wounds from many long time commanders (those who know knows).

The summer update will also feature summer themed cosmetics for existing units such as Rapi: Red Hood, Tove and Julia. Rapi: Red Hood’s cheeky animations will surely convince many commanders to open their wallet to obtain this gacha costume (I should just set up a direct deposit with this game at this point…and I don’t even have Rapi: Red Hood!). However, plan your spending wisely as last year’s summer units Sakura: Bloom in Summer and Rosanna: Chic Ocean will be available for recruitment as well as 4 swimsuit costs for Liter, Frima, Yan and Pepper will be available for purchase once again.

Surely this event will put strain on your finances, but NIKKE will be offering some free events for players across the world to interact with the title. The first will be a replay of the NIKKE Orchestra that took place earlier this year in South Korea and Japan. Fan can catch the video on the game’s official YouTube channel and this video will be available from July 16th 2025 to July 17th 2026.

Doro, is a fan created gremlin-ized version of Dorothy that has been embraced by the fan base and even the game’s developer. So much so that the “character” has appeared in an official capacity at live events and even the Stellar Blade crossover. Now the character and its offshoot (Such as the Doro-ized version of the Matis Squad) will be going on a 5 city world tour starting from July 18th. The tour kicks off in New York City where a 10 meter (33~ ft for the Americans) Doro will be cruising on the Hudson River on July 18th and 19th.

Finally the game had a presence at Anime Expo last weekend and will make an East Coast excursion when Anime NYC happens on August 21st to the 24th. The company will also host a booth where commanders can pick up official merchandise and I’m sure we will see plenty of amazing cosplayers at their booth and roaming about.

The summer event, Paradise Stilled, Summer Sealed will be going live on July 17th and I’m sure it’ll be a good time for all unless you’re fiscally responsible. Hopefully I’ll find myself enjoying all 3 of those global events and take home some merch.

Goddess of Victory: NIKKE is available now on PC, iOS and Android.

GODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE | Special Livestream! Unveiling the Summer Night Ghost Ship Expedition!



