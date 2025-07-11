Learn more about Marvel Cosmic Invasion at San Diego Comic Con

If you’re going to be in sunny San Diego during July 24 to the 27th you’re probably there for San Diego Comic Con! Well, if you’re a fan of side scrolling beat’em ups you might want to set some time aside on the 24th to check out the panel regarding Marvel Cosmic Invasion.

Marvel Cosmic Invasion Deep Dive – A Nostalgia Driven Approach to your Favorite Characters will feature members of Tribute Games and Marvel Games where the speakers will likely discuss this brawler featuring your favorite marvel superheroes inhabiting their mid 90s looks. I’m sure we’ll get character reveals and teases and perhaps a sneak peak of more stages from this highly anticipated title from the studio which was responsible for one of the most well received titles in the genre, TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge. All this will be emcee’d by Kinda Funny’s Tim Gettys, so knowing him, he’ll bring the hype!

Marvel Cosmic Invasion will be releasing on PC and consoles later this year. Wishlist the game on Steam now via the store link here.