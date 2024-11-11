Moon Knight joins the roster of Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals is Marvel Games’ answer to Overwatch and at this past weekend’s D23 Brazil we learned that Marc Spector, the Moon Knight will be joining the title when it launches on December 6th.

The character whose profile has been on the rise since the Disney+ series starring Oscar Isaac debuted in 2022, finds himself embroiled in the conflict between Dr. Doom and Dr. Doom 2099. Like all the characters portrayed in the title his costume has gotten quite the upgrade, sporting gear that would feel more at home with a certain Chiroptera based hero from the other major comic company. However his armory remains consistent, as he will dual wield truncheons when he’s fighting up close, and he will rely on flinging crescent darts if there is some space between him and his foes. His patron god will lend him aid in his ultimate attack as a portal will open above his foes and energy fists will rain down on anyone caught in their range.

In addition to the character reveal, we also learned at D23 Brazil that Shota Nakama will be joining the title as a music producer and arranger and his previous work includes contributions to Final Fantasy XV as well as Made in Abyss. Masashiro Aoki, an ex-Capcom composer is also joining the game’s music team.

While I’m probably not going to play this title (I’m way past playing any competitive hero shooters), I am absolutely looking forward to Netease’s interpretation of classic Marvel characters. So here’s hoping we’re going to get a massive roster of heroes and villains to control!

Marvel Rivals is set for a December 6th debut on PC, PlayStation 5 and the Xbox platform.

Moon Knight: Fist of Khonshu | Character Reveal | Marvel Rivals



Moon Knight: Fist of Khonshu | Character Reveal | Marvel Rivals

Watch this video on YouTube