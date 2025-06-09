Beast of Reincarnation shows Game Freak can do photo realism

Game Freak is basically known for their work on Pokémon titles (They also made HarmoKnight, Drill Dozer and other things…), but at the 2025 Xbox Games Showcase…we learned the studio have been working on a title that is quite photorealistic.

Beast of Reincarnation will have you traveling across a post-apocalyptic Japan as Emma the Healer as she seeks to cleanse the world of corruption and keep humanity from slipping into extinction. When I first saw the creature whose stride would rot vegetation, I thought this was something from the EA Originals title, Wild Hearts, but when the Game Freak logo appeared, my jaw dropped to see the studio primarily known for cutesy animated characters designs was capable of creating something like that.

As with all the titles shown at the Xbox Games Showcase, this title will be available on Day One for members of Xbox Game Pass and it will also be available on PC and PlayStation. However it doesn’t appear to be on the Switch 2…so Game Freak is really looking to stand apart from their longtime collaborator with this one…I think they can pull it off.

Beast of Reincarnation will be coming out in 2026.

Beast of Reincarnation | Reveal Trailer



Beast of Reincarnation | Reveal Trailer

Watch this video on YouTube

Beast of Reincarnation screens:

