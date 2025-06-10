First-ever Splatoon spinoff, Splatoon Raiders, announced for Nintendo Switch 2



Surprise! Nintendo randomly snuck out a new Splatoon-related announcement this morning, and it’s for a new Nintendo Switch 2-exclusive spinoff title by the name of Splatoon Raiders. Huzzah!

What is Splatoon Raiders exactly? Well it seems to be an open world adventure of some time, which places players into the boots of a mechanic who is tasked with doing something, alongside the Deep Cut trio, on a mysterious location known as the Spirhalite Islands. Apparently we will learn more about the game soon!

Otherwise, there is an update being pushed out for Splatoon 3 owners, on the Switch and Switch 2, later this week on June 12th which provides new content, a new (returning from Wii U) stage, updated caps, updated weapon kits and collections, and more! Switch 2 owners will get enhanced visuals and performance in the patch as well.

Check out some of the details for Splatoon Raiders and the Splatoon 3 update below.

Research Report from Squid Research Lab – Nintendo Switch 2



Research Report from Squid Research Lab - Nintendo Switch 2

Watch this video on YouTube

Splatoon Raiders screens:



In a new trailer released today, Nintendo announced the first-ever Splatoon spinoff game, Splatoon Raiders, coming exclusively on the Nintendo Switch 2 system. In the role of a mechanic, players will go on an adventure in the mysterious Spirhalite Islands alongside the splat-tacular Deep Cut trio. Check out the trailer here: https://youtu.be/d7ve2zWmkEA More info regarding the title will be shared in the future. Additionally, a free update for the Splatoon 3 game is coming to Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 on June 12. The update features the Splatlands collection, consisting of new weapons from the Barazushi and Emberz brands. Based on previous weapons, these new additions have fresh looks with different sub and special weapons. There are a total of 30 new weapon kits in this collection. A returning stage from the original Splatoon game on Wii U, called Urchin Underpass, will also be added to the stage rotation. Plus, all weapon Freshness caps will be raised and players can earn new in-game Badges. A new stat will be added for Anarchy Battle (Series) called Series Weapon Power. It will track a player’s effectiveness per weapon based on their win/loss ratio in battles – and will then match them with players of a similar power. This makes it possible for players to try new weapons without being disadvantaged and push the limits their favorite weapons. Further, with this new update Splatoon 3 players on Nintendo Switch 2 can enjoy more detailed visuals and a smoother appearance in locations like Splatsville and the Grand Festival Grounds. Today’s trailer also confirmed that Splatoon 3 players will be able to play together across both Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2. To stay up to date on the latest research findings from the Squid Research Lab, follow the official Splatoon North American X account. For more information about Splatoon 3, please visit the website. As Deep Cut would say: “Catch ya later!”