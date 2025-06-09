RGG Studio’s Project Century is now Stranger than Heaven

At Summer Game Fest, RGG Studio released a new trailer showcasing their game which was previously revealed as Project Century. This clip shows a well built man clad in a trench coat, sunglasses and a fedora walking around in what looks like Osaka’s Dotonbori district (Sotenbori if you want to keep to Like a Dragon’s continuity). Taking in sights and sounds and getting into some scraps. The most eye opening thing is you’ll be able to make split decisions during combat and in the instance shown in the trailer, no quarter was given.

We also see a dialog scene where our unnamed protagonist identifies himself…as Mako Daito and he’s not quite a full blooded Japanese. Showing that behind those shades he wears are a pair of blue eyes. How will his heritage play a factor in the game? We close with the game’s real title being revealed and it’s…Stranger than Heaven.

With the mystery of the name being solved, this trailer actually raises more questions. The game’s initial teaser trailer (Which SEGA reuploaded to reflect the title’s new name) we’re given a year of 1913. However in this title reveal trailer we’re given the year 1943. Will this game take place over multiple timeframes? Is the teaser trailer showing Mako Daito or is it another man? Looks like we’re gonna need another RGG Summit ASAP…we’re due for the Summer Edition soon, right?

