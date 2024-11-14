Banzai Run confirmed as Zen Studios’ next retro Williams table for Pinball FX

With the announcement of Zen Studios and Williams partnering up for even more digital recreations of classic pinball tables for Pinball FX, it’s nice to see them finally announce the second table for the upcoming Williams Pinball Volume 8 DLC pack. That pack is due out on December 10th for $14.99 and will include the previously revealed Earthshaker!, Banzai Run, and a still yet to be announced 3rd table. Hmm… what could that be.

If you don’t recall much about Banzai Run, have a look at the announcement trailer and screen along with additional details from Zen Studios below.

Williams Pinball Volume 8 – Banzai Run Announcement Trailer:



Willliams™ Pinball Volume 8 - Banzai Run™ Announcement Trailer

Pinball FX is free to download and is available for PlayStation and XBox platforms, the Nintendo Switch and PC.

Zen Studios—the leading global producer and publisher of digital pinball video games—today announces in partnership with Williams Electronics Games Inc. the next pinball table, Banzai Run, coming to Pinball FX in the Williams Pinball Volume 8 pack. Following the September reveal of the first table in the pack, Earthshaker!, pinball fans will be thrilled to add Banzai Run to their collection. Earthshaker!, Banzai Run, and a third to-be-revealed table will launch in December 2024, on PC and consoles as part of the complete Williams Pinball Volume 8 DLC pack! The wait is almost over! For over a year, pinball fans have been waiting to get their hands on the next volume of Williams pinball tables. Modern pinball meets nostalgia when the golden age of pinball starts with Earthshaker!™, a seismic classic from 1989 with renowned innovative features and earthquake-themed gameplay. Traverse through Zen Studios’ next retro table, Banzai Run™️, and defeat the king of the hill in a legendary motocross race to become number one. Show off your pinball skills through Pinball FX’s most nostalgic DLC yet and prepare for an unforgettable adventure with the previously announced Earthshaker! and Banzai Run. Keep an eye out for the final pinball table reveal to complete the full Williams™️ Pinball Volume 8 collection! Pinball FX’s Williams Pinball Volume 8 Key Features: First released in 1988, Banzai Run™️ is back and better than ever in this modern take to overthrow the king of the hill to become number one in an exciting daredevil motocross race

Get ready to feel the ground shake, rumble, and roar as you chase high scores through these two Williams™️ masterpieces

Prepare for an unforgettable pinball experience with Earthshaker!™️ that will be fully playable when Williams™️ Pinball Volume 8 releases

Nostalgia meets thrilling gameplay with each new legendary table

In Earthshaker!™️, you'll experience the seismic excitement as the earth trembles beneath your flippers! Get ready to immerse yourself in this beloved table, which will bring hours of retro fun