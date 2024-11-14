Relive Leon Kennedy’s first adventure on December 10th on Apple devices

It looks like Capcom is content to release Resident Evil games in non-chronological order on Apple Devices as it announced today that Resident Evil 2 (Remake) will be coming December 10th. This title joins Resident Evil VII, Resident Evil: Village and Resident Evil 4 as entries from the premiere survival horror series to be playable on iPhone 16, iPhone 15 Pro and any iPad and Macs equipped with the M1 chip or later.

Players can get a taste of the horrors that await you in the ruins of Raccoon City as the game will have a free trial. If you’re up to the task of escaping Raccoon City and purchase the game on the Apple Store, you will have access to the game across any compatible Macs and iOS devices. You can also utilize a variety of controllers and your saves will be seamlessly accessible wherever you play in the Apple ecosystem.

Given this is the 4th Resident Evil to come out, I’m sure it’s inevitable that the other remake titles will eventually arrive as well. The question now becomes what order will they come out in? Also for the entries that haven’t been remade yet (RE5 and RE6), will we see them in its original form or are these titles going to get a modern revision before it graces these platforms?

Experience the adventure of Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield’s tumultuous adventure in Raccoon City on the Apple ecosystem on December 10th.

Resident Evil iOS screens:

