Yooka-Replaylee set to jump onto PS5, Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch

While Yooka-Replaylee, the creatively titled remaster of Yooka-Laylee was announced back in the summer, Playtonic was still a little vague on the platform and launch details at that time. Well that news drought is over as the studio has officially announced that the colorful, definitive version of the platformer would be heading to the PS5, Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch… at some time in the future.

And while a release date info hasn’t been revealed yet, those who are set to attend the EGX event in London beginning tomorrow will get the opportunity for some hands-on time with a Yooka-Replaylee demo there. But if that’s not good enough, we also have some new screens and a console announcement trailer too!

Yooka-Replaylee screens:



Yooka-Replaylee | Console Announcement Trailer!:



Hot off the press and running off with it before the ink even dries, Playtonic are back with a fresh announcement following the game’s world premiere back in June: Yooka-Replaylee is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo platforms! Experience the definitive version of Yooka and Laylee’s very first adventure on a platform of your choice when the game launches on… wait, too soon for that. Development has been ongoing since the announcement as more and more of Playtonic magic gets applied to Yooka-Replaylee. Watch the latest trailer below and see more of the changes made to the buddy duo’s epic wacky adventure. Get a first look at Tribalstack Tropics and Glitterglaze Glacier along with a glimpse at the platforming and gameplay improvements, tweaked challenges, new characters (meet Coinelius!), the new currency (Q.U.I.D.S) and the visual overhaul to everything from the characters to the world as well as the UI/HUD. Those with sharp ears will also notice a very first taste of what the orchestral soundtrack will sound like! And we have plenty more to show soon! We just need Capital B to let us into his vault first. COME PLAY THE DEMO AT EGX! Ah haa, but wait! That’s not all! In case you missed the news Playtonic is also going to be at EGX in London starting TOMORROW and players will be able to get their hands on the very first available demo for Yooka-Replaylee! Getting ahead of the seasons a little bit, jump into the new and improved Glitterglaze Glacier! On top of the fresh coat of paint over every single art asset in the game, come experience the completely redone move-set of the iconic buddy duo along with new challenges, new characters, and level changes. Feel the powdery snow under your feet and find out what these pearl white fields have to offer. KEY FEATURES MORE BEAUTIFUL THAN EVER – With an art and animations overhaul and enhanced performance and resolution, the favourite buddy duo has never looked or moved better.

– With an art and animations overhaul and enhanced performance and resolution, the favourite buddy duo has never looked or moved better. NEW AND IMPROVED CHALLENGES – Improvements to existing in-game challenges and many entirely new challenges to discover and undertake!

– Improvements to existing in-game challenges and many entirely new challenges to discover and undertake! NEW COLLECTIBLE CURRENCY – Capital B’s inept minions have dropped their hard-earned coins all over the place. Collect the official currency of the Hivory Towers to spend on video games’ most beloved sentient vending machine.

– Capital B’s inept minions have dropped their hard-earned coins all over the place. Collect the official currency of the Hivory Towers to spend on video games’ most beloved sentient vending machine. NAVIGATING THE WORLD – Now you can get lost in the game, not in the world! A brand-new world map and challenges tracker helps you know where you are and what needs to be done. Hooray!

– Now you can get lost in the game, not in the world! A brand-new world map and challenges tracker helps you know where you are and what needs to be done. Hooray! VENDI HAS PLENTY TO OFFER – Tonics are back with all new flavours! With the option to equip multiple game-changing enhancements, you can truly customise your playstyle. And as if that wasn’t enough, Vendi has new lines of merchandise for the modern fashionable adventurer.

– Tonics are back with all new flavours! With the option to equip multiple game-changing enhancements, you can truly customise your playstyle. And as if that wasn’t enough, Vendi has new lines of merchandise for the modern fashionable adventurer. REVISED CONTROLS & CAMERA – A new tweaked move set allows you to combine moves more fluidly while the new camera controls makes framing the action a breeze.

– A new tweaked move set allows you to combine moves more fluidly while the new camera controls makes framing the action a breeze. A DREAMY ORCHESTRAL SOUNDTRACK – The original score from famed video game composers Grant Kirkhope (Banjo-Kazooie) and David Wise (Donkey Kong Country) returns but as a beautifully arranged orchestral score. Now seriously, clean out those ears. MORE TO COME! We’ve been hard at work and are incredibly excited to finally be able to not only share our launch platforms but also a playable demo with you. We hope you love it as much as we do and we hope to see you at EGX this weekend!