Sniper Elite: Resistance locks-and-loads a January 2025 release date

Sniper Elite: Resistance, the next title in Rebellion’s Sniper Elite series, officially has a release date. And while it’s officially not making the Holiday season it’s still set to launch early next year across all platforms.

The title is scheduled to drop on January, 30th 2025 on digital storefronts (and Game Pass), and those who prefer a physical boxed edition will have that option a bit later into 2025 thanks to Fireshine Games. Either way, Sniper Elite: Resistance will satisfy that urge to punch Nazis, with sniper rounds (and other weaponry), right in the damn face thanks to fine-tuned sniping mechanics, stealth mechanics and tactical third-person combat — in addition to those oh-so-satisfying x-ray kills. Rebellion also revealed a season pass which will launch later in the year and pre-order bonus details.

Check out the release date trailer and some new screens, and keep an eye out for additional details in the coming weeks and months.

Sniper Elite: Resistance – Release Date Trailer:



Sniper Elite: Resistance screens/roadmap:



Rebellion, one of the world’s most successful independent video game developers and publishers, has today announced that Sniper Elite: Resistance will launch on Jan. 30, 2025 and is now available to pre-order. Sniper Elite: Resistance is coming day one to Game Pass and will be available both digitally and physically (with the boxed edition published by Fireshine Games) on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. A new release date trailer for Sniper Elite: Resistance has just been launched and is available to watch here. Rebellion has also announced Sniper Elite: Resistance Deluxe Edition, which will include additional Season Pass content when that launches later in the year. Players who pre-order Sniper Elite: Resistance receive a bonus new Target Führer campaign mission, an additional weapon skin, and the powerful Karabiner 98 Rifle. In addition to the bonuses included with the Standard Edition, pre-ordering the Deluxe Edition will also offer fans the classic M1911 Pistol and two days early access to the game. In Sniper Elite: Resistance, Harry Hawker, agent of the Special Operations Executive (SOE), takes the lead role for the first time in the series as he discovers an insidious new Wunderwaffe – something so powerful, it guarantees the Nazis would win the war. This new standalone story runs in parallel to the events of Sniper Elite 5 and turns the attention towards the hidden war, far from the front lines, deep within the heart of occupied France. As you would expect from the Sniper Elite franchise, the game offers unparalleled sniping mechanics, stealth and tactical third-person combat. Players can also expect huge agency on how to complete your mission, with optional Kill List targets, multiple infiltration and extractions points and side missions. Sniper Elite: Resistance also introduces Propaganda Missions, a brand-new style of side mission to the series. Locate a unique Propaganda poster in each of the main campaign’s levels to unlock a Propaganda Mission where you become a Resistance Fighter. Game features: Full length, standalone campaign playable in both single-player and co-op

Authentic arsenal of World War II weaponry, featuring fan favorites as well as new additions

Customize and upgrade weapons to fit your playstyle

The trademark X-ray kill cam returns, showing you the true destructive power of each shot

Engage in cat and mouse multiplayer in the fan favorite Invasion Mode

Once you’ve set your scope, take things online with adversarial multiplayer