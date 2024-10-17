The first weekly Astro Bot speedrun level is dropping today

Since quite a lot of players have likely worked through Astro Bot pretty thoroughly at this point (a few of the GA staff have earned Platinum Trophies), Team Asobi, as promised, has started rolling out the new speedrun and leaderboard feature.

Beginning today the new Building Speed platforming level (utilizing the bulldog booster) has gone live, so it’s just about time to see how your Astro Bot skills compare to friends and the rest of the player community. The next levels will drop weekly through November 14th, and judging by the level names as noted below in the announcement, they should be pretty diverse in design/concept and gameplay skills required.

Other than the 5 new levels there will also be 10 new special bots to collect as well, so most definitely keep an eye out for those as well.

Check it out now!

Astro Bot – Building Speed Add-On | PS5:



Starting on October 17th, we will be releasing the first of our brand new speedrun levels, BUILDING SPEED. With the help of Barkster the bulldog booster, users blast their way through a sky high city. Dodge cranes, smash through crates, and even speed through a flying car wash on the way to rescue your stranded crew. A new speedrun level will be released weekly from October 17 to November 14. These levels test players’ platforming skills and include a leaderboard so they can see how they stack up against their friends. The release schedule is as follows: Oct 17: BUILDING SPEED

Oct 24: LET IT SLIDE

Oct 31: SPRING-LOADED RUN

Nov 7: HELIUM HEIGHTS

Nov 14: RISING HEAT For more details, please visit the PlayStation Blog.