Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart finally coming to PC

Matthew Pollesel01 mins

Ever since Sony started porting their games over to PC, there’s been one franchise conspicuous by its absence: Ratchet and Clank. Today Sony announced they’l be rectifying that, with Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart arriving on PC July 26th.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - Features Trailer | PC Games

While the game was originally developed by Insomniac, the port is being done by Nixxes Software, who most recently did outstanding work on the ports for both Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

According to a post on the PlayStation Blog, the PC version of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will include visual upgrades like “newly added ray-traced shadows for natural light in outdoor areas” and “support for 21:9, 32:9 and up to 48:9 resolutions for triple monitor setups.” If you pre-order the game now, you’ll also get access to a new weapon (the Pixelizer) and the Carbonox Armor set.