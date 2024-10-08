Silent Hill 2 triumphantly returns to PS5 and PC today



Resident Evil seems to have mindshare when it comes to survival horror, but Konami is here to remind people that they too have a critically acclaimed survival horror franchise as well, Silent Hill. The publisher teamed up with Bloober Team, the developer responsible for horror titles such as Layers of Fear 1 & 2, The Medium and Blair Witch to reinvigorate perhaps the most beloved entry of Silent Hill, Silent Hill 2. Konami has been pretty transparent during the development process, sharing with fans how the remake is progressing with their Silent Hill Transmission programs. Now the wait is over and fans can return to the foreboding town to help James Sutherland track down his deceased wife.

While fans had concerns about the developer Konami chose, Bloober Team didn’t have complete free reign to do what the publisher also managed to recruit Akira Yamaoka and Masashiro Ito, the composer and art director of the original game. It seems like the strategy paid off as reviews (see ours here!) trickled in early this week showed that the game was being reviewed “generally favorably” as it prepares to welcome fans both old and new to the classic horror title.

Silent Hill 2 is available now on PC and PS5 just in time for the spookiest time of the year!

SILENT HILL 2 | Launch Trailer (4K: EN/ESRB) | KONAMI:



