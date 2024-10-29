No Tricks, all Treats from Gori: Cuddly Carnage this Halloween

With the Steam Scream 3D event off to a bloodcurdling start on Steam, Wired Productions and Angry Demon Studio’s Gori: Cuddly Carnage (see our high praise of the title here) getting into the spirit of things by offering a 30% off discount. However if you believe PCs should only be meant for editing spreadsheets, console players on the PlayStation will see a 20% discount.

In addition to being on sale, the game also revealed some updates coming to the game, most of which will be free and one will be paid, but to a charitable cause. The first will be the Halloween content update which will see Gori and his world get a holiday makeover. Twitch streamers of the game will be able to get their audience involved with the game’s Twitch Integration.

For those who are feeling charitable, you can purchase a Safe in our World shield Skin for Gori with 100% of the proceeds going to Safe in our World, a UK based NGO looking to promote mental health awareness. Gori’s friends have also been hitting the language learning programs as the game will be getting a full Chinese (Mandarin) voice over in-game, although Gori’s purrs will remain the same.

Finally for those who want Gori on their shelves, physical editions of the game have been announced for the US and EU regions.

Gori: Cuddly Carnage is available now on PC, Switch, the Xbox and PlayStation platforms.

Gori: Cuddly Carnage | Halloween Treats Trailer



