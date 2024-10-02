A pair of F-Zero titles are set to join the Game Boy Advance – Nintendo Switch Online library soon

Get ready F-Zero fans (who are also Nintendo Switch Online subscribers) a pair of F-Zero titles are headed to the Game Boy Advance – Nintendo Switch Online library soon!

There’s a very good chance most gamers have not played at least one of these games too. F-Zero – GP Legend is probably the more familiar main event, with the previously Japan-only F-Zero Climax being available for the first time officially, in the west. Sure, we’re still waiting for a proper new game in the series, but we still appreciate access to the classics.

Check out some media and details for both releases below, and stay tuned for them to go live on October 11th, 2024.

You are about to enter the world of ultra-high-speed F-Zero races, where winner-takes-all and the stakes are galactic! F-Zero – GP Legend and the Japan-only title, F-ZERO CLIMAX, are about to tear up the track on the Game Boy™ Advance – Nintendo Switch Online library on the Nintendo Switch system. Starting Oct. 11, Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members will be able to join Captain Falcon and an eclectic cast of racers in these two F-Zero games that were originally available on the Game Boy Advance system: F-Zero – GP Legend – Get your adrenaline pumping, and race plasma-powered machines against the galaxy’s most elite racers! Boost down some of the most dangerous tracks in the universe and strive for victory at all costs — even if it means ramming your opponent off the track. Compete in the Grand Prix or Story modes, climb the standings and unlock additional modes and characters. Put the pedal to the metal, and get busy boosting, bumping and jumping your way to intergalactic glory!

F-ZERO CLIMAX – Push your driving to its limit! This 2004 sci-fi racing game, only released in Japan for the Game Boy Advance system, is full of game modes designed to test your racing skills at the highest levels. Leave Mach 1 in the dust as you hit the track against 23 other hover cars. Aim to be the fastest racer in the known universe in GRAND PRIX, challenge your limits in TIME ATTACK or test your reflexes in races with their own special rule sets in SURVIVAL. You can even race on courses created in EDIT mode — and save up to 30 original courses! These games aren't the only way you can kick things into hyper speed — a new update for the F-ZERO 99 game is available now! This update features five tracks from the Japanese-only Satellaview version of the Super Famicom F-Zero game. The added ACE LEAGUE Grand Prix will feature these courses and playing it will allow you to unlock the tracks for use in Practice Mode. Plus, two of the tracks will have a storm gimmick that reduces visibility for all participating racers. Brave the sandstorms and check out everything the update has to offer when it's live. F-ZERO 99 is only available to Nintendo Switch Online or Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members.