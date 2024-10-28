Magic: The Gathering is getting a Final Fantasy themed set in 2025

Over the weekend thousands upon thousands of Magic: The Gathering fans descended upon Las Vegas for MagicCon, and to celebrate the event Wizards of the Coast unveiled their 2025 line-up, which included a few surprises. The biggest of which, at least for me, was the announcement of a Final Fantasy set coming June 13th, 2025. Based around the ever-popular Square Enix video game franchise, Final Fantasy will feature artwork from both notable Magic: The Gathering artists and Final Fantasy series artists. A preview of some of that artwork was also unveiled, but we’ve got a ways to go before we see any actual cards from the set.

In addition to Final Fantasy, Wizards of the Coast also unveiled other upcoming sets, including Innistrad Remastered in January, Aetherdrift in February, Tarkir: Dragonstorm in April, Edge of Eternities in August, and another heavy hitter and heavily rumored set prior-to-announcement: Marvel’s Spider-Man date to be announced. They also teased another Universes Beyond set that has yet to be fully revealed.

For more info on these upcoming sets, and info on the 2025 schedule for the Pro Tour, check out the full press release below.

Wizards of the Coast Unveils Magic: The Gathering’s 2025 Line-Up and more at MagicCon: Las Vegas

June 2025 Release Date & New Artwork Revealed for

Magic: The Gathering – FINAL FANTASY

RENTON, Wash. – October 25, 2024 – Wizards of the Coast, a division of Hasbro, today hosted special panels for Magic fans at MagicCon: Las Vegas, giving them a sneak peek at upcoming releases in 2025 and laying out the foundations for the next era of Magic: The Gathering. MagicCon attendees were also among the first to see six new pieces of art and discover exciting new details for FINAL FANTASY, an upcoming Magic: The Gathering Universes Beyond set slated for release in June 2025.

The beloved FINAL FANTASY series comes to Magic: The Gathering as a tentpole booster release on June 13, 2025. The FINAL FANTASY series is known for its highly imaginative worlds, rich stories, and memorable characters. The set will encompass each main FINAL FANTASY game that has been released to date, from the original FINAL FANTASY to the recently released FINAL FANTASY XVI. The set will also be available to play digitally on Magic: The Gathering Arena.

“At Square Enix, we are always seeking new ways to bring the rich lore and legacy of FINAL FANTASY to life,” said Shoichi Ichikawa, Producer of the FINAL FANTASY series at Square Enix. “This collaboration is important to us because it allows us to merge the immersive storytelling of FINAL FANTASY with the fun strategic gameplay of Magic: The Gathering—something that fans of both franchises will love.”

This set includes the largest collection of FINAL FANTASY artwork ever in a single game. The set will include artwork from Magic artists along with classic illustrations from legendary FINAL FANTASY artists as well as brand new, breathtaking pieces made specifically for this set. From the iconic chocobo to the behemoth, players will see their favorite characters—like Cloud, Terra, Lightning, and Noctis—alongside summons and monsters from across the FINAL FANTASY series.

“This collaboration is more than just cards. It’s about celebrating decades of iconic characters, legendary stories, and unforgettable moments from one of the most beloved franchises in gaming history,” said Zakeel Gordon, Product Architect at Wizards of the Coast. “FINAL FANTASY fans will get to experience these characters in an entirely new way—through the strategic depth and storytelling of Magic: The Gathering.”

In addition to learning more about the upcoming FINAL FANTASY set, MagicCon attendees also got a deep dive on the upcoming Foundations set launching November 15. Foundations includes fan-favorite Legends and Planeswalkers from throughout Magic’s 30-year history, and is the quintessential Magic set for past, present, and future players. The cards released with Foundations will be legal in standard format play through at least through 2029.

After laying the foundations for the next Magic set launching on November 15 this year, Wizards of the Coast gave MagicCon attendees a look ahead at upcoming Magic: The Gathering releases to come in 2025:

Innistrad Remastered (release date: January 24, 2025)



Innistrad Remastered will bring everything that Magic fans love about this gothic horror setting into one curated, draftable set.

Aetherdrift (release date: February 14, 2025)

Aetherdrift is a high-speed, high-stakes death race across three different planes. Magic players can choose their racer with ten two-color aligned teams—from goblins to insects—as they fight for the finish line and chance to win the coveted trophy, the Aetherspark.

Tarkir: Dragonstorm (release date: April 11, 2025)

Players will return to the beloved world of Tarkir with Tarkir: Dragonstorm. Building from Magic’s original visit to the plane, Tarkir: Dragonstorm will deliver on two important elements: factionalized clans and gameplay and Dragons now reborn. Dragons are pouring out through Dragonstorms all over Tarkir, and players will see the return of Sarkhan and Ugin.

Magic: The Gathering – FINAL FANTASY (release date: June 13, 2025)

The beloved FINAL FANTASY series comes to Magic: The Gathering as a tentpole booster release on June 13, 2025. The set will encompass each main FINAL FANTASY game that has been released to date, from the original FINAL FANTASY to the recently released FINAL FANTASY XVI. The set will also be available to play digitally on Magic: The Gathering Arena.

Edge of Eternities (release date: August 1, 2025)

In August, players will visit The Edge, a science fantasy setting that sits outside of the Multiverse, bordering the entirety of the Blind Eternities. In the Edge, there are stars of mana and aether, worlds that orbit them, and spaceships that travel between solar systems. Edge of Eternities follows a team of salvagers as they explore Sothera, a galaxy that is centered around a slowly collapsing star.

Magic: The Gathering | Marvel’s Spider-Man (2025)

In 2025, Universes Beyond brings Marvel’s Spider-Man to Magic: The Gathering. Magic: The Gathering | Marvel’s Spider-Man will be the first tentpole booster set to release in a multi-year collaboration with Marvel.

TBA Universes Beyond release (2025)

Wizards of the Coast announced a Universes Beyond set will be released in 2025, with more details to be announced at a later date.

For more information about everything that was revealed at MagicCon, watch the panel on our official YouTube channel here and read all the latest news on the latest DailyMTG post here.

In 2025, MagicCons return for a year filled with exciting gameplay, special guests, and high-level competitive play. Wizards of the Coast will host three MagicCons in 2025, and each features an associated Pro Tour. The 2025 dates and cities are:

February 21-23, 2025: MagicCon: Chicago featuring the first Pro Tour of the 2025 season

June 20-22, 2025: MagicCon: Las Vegas featuring the second Pro Tour of the 2025 season

September 26-28, 2025: MagicCon: Atlanta featuring the third Pro Tour of the 2025 season

Wizards of the Coast also announced the first MagicCon of 2026 will be hosted in Europe, with more details on location and dates to be announced later.