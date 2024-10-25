Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is now available worldwide

In case you’ve been living under a very large rock or somehow haven’t been following the road to the game’s launch — Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is now officially available worldwide for all (including Game Pass and Cloud Streaming). We have our staff working on a review right this moment so you may have to stop back a bit later for our score, but now that it’s in the wild there should be more than enough media and impressions from the community. There’s also a detailed launch guide over at the official Call of Duty blog, right here https://www.callofduty.com/guides/blackops6.

The day has finally arrived – Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is now live globally across Xbox, PlayStation and PC, including for players who subscribe to select Game Pass plans (Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass PC, Game Pass Console).

Featuring a dynamic Campaign packed with unexpected twists, 16 brand-new Multiplayer maps at launch, the highly anticipated return of Round-Based Zombies, and the innovative new Omnimovement system across all game modes, Black Ops 6 has something for every Call of Duty player.

Need a recap on all the things available in Black Ops 6 at launch, or gameplay tips to help you dominate on day one? We’ve got you covered at the Call of Duty blog.