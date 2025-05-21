Shin Chan: Shiro and the Coal Town comes to mobile exclusively on Crunchyroll Game Vault

Shin Chan: Shiro and the Coal Town is actually the 2nd title developed by Millennium Kitchen who was responsible for the Boku no Natsuyasumi series of video games. This one sees the mischievous Shin Chan (Created by Yoshito Usui in Crayon Shin-chan) relocating to the Akita where he ends up spending time with his paternal grandfather. Country life is idyllic and simple until one day Shin’s pet dog Shiro comes home covered in soot. Following his pet aboard a mysterious train, he is brought to the town seemingly stuck in the past. Now he will split his time between Akita and Coal town and who knows what adventures await.

This title which came out in 2024 to generally favorable reception will be coming to mobile devices via the Crunchyroll Game Vault as part of Ani-May. This title will be joining games like River City Girls 1+2, RWBY: Arrowfell, Crypt of the NecroDancer, Corpse Party and more as part of a Crunchyroll Premium Membership, which grants you access to 100s of anime series, discounts on anime merchandise on their store and gifts whenever the company is exhibiting at conventions.

Shin Chan: Shiro and the Coal Town is also available on PC and the Nintendo Switch.

Shin Chan: Shiro and the Coal Town screens: