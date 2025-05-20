Pac-Man and Krispy Kreme give away 45,000 doughnuts to herald the return of the Strawberry Glazed Doughnut

Well spikes in blood sugar be damned, it seems that if you offer free sweet treats to Americans, they’ll gladly take you up on it. Less than 8 days ago, Krispy Kreme teamed up with Bandai Namco to celebrate their sun-tinged voracious eater, Pac Man. The maze runner is celebrating his 45th birthday and the doughnut franchise with the “Hot Light” offered several ways to celebrate, one of which was to give away one of their original glazed doughnuts to any guest who visits when the light is glowing until May 18th. The brand had hoped to give away 45,000 pastries and if they accomplished that goal, they would bring back the Strawberry Glazed doughnut.

Needless to say patrons came in droves and this doughnut will be making its grand return after a 2 year absence. But like in a good Pac-Man run, don’t stay idle and get to any Krispy Kreme if you want to experience this pink-hued delight as it will only be available from May 30th to June 1st. Who knew strawberry season was so short!

If you still want to celebrate Pac-Man on his actual birthday, May 22nd, swing by your local Krispy Kreme where you can pick up a dozen of their original glaze doughnuts for the cost of one game of Pac-Man in the arcades, 25 cents! (Do arcades still cost 25 cents per play? I only play arcades at a drinking establishment whose legal department is quite active in seeking out “inappropriate” usages of their trademark).

Otherwise congratulations America, I always knew you could accomplish things when you put your stomach to it!