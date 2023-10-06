The Noble Collection enters the gaming space with their Minecraft series

Minecraft has been around since 2011 and I’m sure there’s a generation of adults who have grown up playing this sandbox title. While there have been plenty of Minecraft products geared towards the younger set, I don’t believe there has been any Minecraft collectibles that cater to more mature whims. Well, it seems The Noble Collection noticed the gap in this market and they are set to debut their Minecraft Collection (which is the company’s first gaming license) at this year’s New York Comic Con which will be taking place October 12th to the 15th.

For those who are unaware, The Noble Collection has been producing prop replicas and collectibles since 1991, whose licensors include Star Trek, Harry Potter, DC Comics, and Game of Thrones. Some of their notable products include the Tridimensional Chess set from Star Trek, a 10k Golden One Ring from The Lord of the Rings and the Synderverse Batarang from DC Comics.

The Minecraft x The Noble Collection seeks to replicate items found in the procedurally generated sandbox title and mirror the textures the items purported represent. No piece exceeds $100 dollars and from the promotional images shared, they look fantastic as display pieces. Details of the collection are listed below and with the exception of the Diamond Sword Collector Replica all the parts of the series will be available for pre-order on the company’s website and participating retailers on Saturday October 14th.

Diamond Sword Collector Replica (MSRP: $69.99) – 20″ by 10″ collector piece with display stand (sitting or hanging piece with included hardware); Mix of textures to mimic real-world textures (cast iron + faux leather)

Only available for pre-order at NYCC

Minecraft Chess Set (MSRP: $59.99) – 32-piece set; Mix of textures to mimic real-world textures (Obsidian, Marble, Wood, Metal, Emerald + Redstone)



