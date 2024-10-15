Double Dragon Revive debuted their Willy at the Brasil Game Show

Double Dragon is more than just Billy and Jimmy Lee, While the brothers are the face of the franchise it actually has a deep roster of recurring characters. Allies such as Marian, Chin Seimei, Yagyu Ranzou and fearsome foes such as Abobo, Duke, Linda and of course Willy.

Double Dragon Revive looks to give the franchise a new coat of paint while including more environmental gameplay and at the Brazil Game Show this past weekend, Arc System Works revealed that Willy will be returning to the game as a boss character. Armed with his machine gun, we don’t know if he’s going to be the big bad like he was in the Original Double Dragon or will he be answering to a higher power. I certainly think his new design is a bit more grounded and his gray temples give him an air of someone of authority. I definitely would like to see this game’s art direction applied to other characters such as Linda and Abobo.

Double Dragon Revive will reacquaint the world with Sou-Setsu-Ken when it releases on PC, Xbox Series X|S and the PlayStation platform in 2025.

Double Dragon Revive – Willy screens:

Double Dragon Revive – Brasil Game Show 2024 Trailer – New Character Update



