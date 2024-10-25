Damsel and foe no more as Marian and Yagyu Ranzo join the Double Dragon Revive roster

Double Dragon Revive revealed two new playable characters recently and they are names that should be familiar to fans of the franchise. Marian, who historically was damsel in distress is now repositioned as the heiress of Sou-Setsu-Ken, with her dad being posited as Billy and Jimmy’s master.

The other new addition is Yagyu Ranzou, the foe turned ally from Dragon 3: The Rosetta Stone returns and reveals that he’s quite the looker underneath the mask he’s traditionally worn. Clad in gray and sporting two katana on his back, he utilizes them and his elemental jutsu to bring peace back to the streets!

Double Dragon Revive is coming to PC, the Xbox and PlayStation platform sometime in 2025.

Double Dragon Revive – Marian/Yagyu Ranzo screens:



Double Dragon Revive Marian/Yagyu Ranzo Playable Character Trailer



