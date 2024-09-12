Ubisoft shows us around the world of Assassin’s Creed Shadows in the latest trailer

Ubisoft has been just a little bit quiet regarding Assassin’s Creed Shadows, the next anticipated installment in the Assassin’s Creed series, but hopefully that’s about to change! Since it’s set to launch in just a couple of months on November 15th, 2024 — which isn’t all that far away at this point.

Anyway, the new trailer highlights the world of Assassin’s Creed Shadows and also digs into the tech a bit for those who are into that side of the game development cycle. Check out the video below, and also some more info over at the official Ubisoft blog article for the game.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows: World Trailer:



Put your headphones on and immerse yourself in the captivating and ever-changing world of Feudal Japan. This vast open world is full of unexpected discoveries and wonders at a time when beauty, serenity, and tradition clash with treachery, violence, and war.