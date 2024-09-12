Flappy Bird officially returns in 2025

After blasting to the top of mobile charts more than a decade ago and then disappearing just as quickly, due to the designer and developer not wanting to be in the spotlight (more or less), Flappy Bird is officially returning.

The game, in various forms seemingly, will be brought back to multiple platforms thanks to the Flappy Bird Foundation which picked up the trademark rights for Flappy Bird along with the bird character and the original property, Piou Piou vs. Cactus, it was based on.

The planned 2025 release will include dedicated Android and iOS apps and versions for desktop and mobile web browsers at first. The new Flappy Bird will be built around a whole new ecosystem and be enhanced with new game modes, characters, progression and massive multiplayer challenges. Surely monetized in a way to keep players coming back — for better or for worse.

Anyway check out the official announcement below along with a trailer and some screens/art and whatnot!

Flappy Bird screens/art:

FLAPPY BIRD IS BACK!:



Flappy Bird, the iconic mobile gaming classic enjoyed by more than 100 million people, officially returns after flying the coop more than a decade ago. Flappy Bird will return to a variety of platforms, including web browsers and new dedicated apps planned in 2025 for iOS and Android, with other platforms to be announced. Often imitated but never duplicated, Flappy Bird’s return is spearheaded by the Flappy Bird Foundation, a new team of passionate fans committed to sharing the game with the world. The Flappy Bird Foundation Group and affiliates have acquired the official Flappy Bird trademark rights from Gametech Holdings LLC, along with the rights for the original game and character Piou Piou vs. Cactus, the mobile title that has long been credited as originally inspiring the iconic bird. “It’s been a decade-long, convoluted journey to get here, but we’re so excited to finally begin sharing Flappy Bird once again with the world,” said a spokesperson for the Flappy Bird Foundation. Michael Roberts, the chief creative behind Flappy Bird’s return, added, “We are beyond excited to be bringing back Flappy Bird and delivering a fresh experience that will keep players engaged for years to come. We have big plans for our little Bird!” Kek, the developer of Piou Piou and founding team member, explained, “Today is a milestone not just in gaming but for me personally. It’s so cool to see how influential Piou Piou has been for developers and hundreds of millions of gamers over the years. It’s incredible to work alongside such a dedicated team of fans and creators who are truly passionate about changing the industry narrative and together bringing the original Flappy Bird back to life.” Planned future releases, including desktop and mobile web browser, and native app versions on iOS and Android are scheduled for 2025. The upcoming expanded Flappy Bird releases will debut new game modes, characters, progression, and massive multiplayer challenges for the world to flap together—with the Flappy Bird Foundation team set to revamp the game’s ecosystem while maintaining the familiarity of the game design that was enjoyed globally. For more information on Flappy Bird’s latest developments, visit: http://Flappybird.org