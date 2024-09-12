Nintendo eShop Update – MvC Fighting Collection, Yars Rising, The Plucky Squire

Paul Bryant06 mins

Heads up Nintendo Switch players, there’s quite a nice variety of new titles hitting the console beginning today across quite a few genres.

Capcom has dropped MARVEL vs. CAPCOM Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics for your retro fighting game fans, and Atari has reinvented one of their classic franchises as a modern Metroidvania title with Yars Rising. There’s also the inventive The Plucky Squire and much, much more.

See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.

Nintendo eShop Gift Card [Digital Code]

Price: ---

0 used & new available from


Purchase on Amazon

This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:

  • Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
    • MARVEL vs. CAPCOM Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics – Earth’s mightiest heroes, most highly trained fighters, vilest villains and uncategorizable creatures are officially coming together across seven fan-favorite games: X-MEN CHILDREN OF THE ATOM, MARVEL SUPER HEROES, X-MEN VS. STREET FIGHTER, MARVEL SUPER HEROES vs. STREET FIGHTER, MARVEL vs. CAPCOM CLASH OF SUPER HEROES, MARVEL vs. CAPCOM 2 New Age of Heroes and even the old coin-op arcade classic THE PUNISHER. MARVEL vs. CAPCOM Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics is available digitally today on Nintendo eShop.
    • Yars Rising – From WayForward, the development studio behind Shantae and River City Girls, comes Yars Rising, a side-scrolling action-adventure exploration of one of Atari’s best-known classic titles: Yars’ Revenge. Take control of the young hacker Emi Kimura, who is hired by a mysterious patron to infiltrate the shadowy QoTech corporation. Run, jump, sneak and hack your way through waves of robotic and alien enemies as you slowly unravel a complex secret shrouded in intrigue. The game also features a series of challenging retro minigames that pay homage to the original Yars’ Revenge. Yars Rising is available now.

Activities:

  • My Nintendo Splatoon 3 Grand Festival Sweepstakes – Listen up! The My Nintendo Splatoon 3 Grand Festival Sweepstakes* is happening … but only until Sept. 17 at 11 p.m. PT! Enter for a chance to win a stylish prize package inspired by the Splatoon 3 in-game event**. For more information, visit https://my.nintendo.com/rewards/f69e00bf7a23a495.

Nintendo eShop sales on Nintendo Switch:

Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch: