Nintendo eShop Update – MvC Fighting Collection, Yars Rising, The Plucky Squire

Heads up Nintendo Switch players, there’s quite a nice variety of new titles hitting the console beginning today across quite a few genres.
Capcom has dropped MARVEL vs. CAPCOM Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics for your retro fighting game fans, and Atari has reinvented one of their classic franchises as a modern Metroidvania title with Yars Rising. There’s also the inventive The Plucky Squire and much, much more.
See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- MARVEL vs. CAPCOM Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics – Earth’s mightiest heroes, most highly trained fighters, vilest villains and uncategorizable creatures are officially coming together across seven fan-favorite games: X-MEN CHILDREN OF THE ATOM, MARVEL SUPER HEROES, X-MEN VS. STREET FIGHTER, MARVEL SUPER HEROES vs. STREET FIGHTER, MARVEL vs. CAPCOM CLASH OF SUPER HEROES, MARVEL vs. CAPCOM 2 New Age of Heroes and even the old coin-op arcade classic THE PUNISHER. MARVEL vs. CAPCOM Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics is available digitally today on Nintendo eShop.
- Yars Rising – From WayForward, the development studio behind Shantae and River City Girls, comes Yars Rising, a side-scrolling action-adventure exploration of one of Atari’s best-known classic titles: Yars’ Revenge. Take control of the young hacker Emi Kimura, who is hired by a mysterious patron to infiltrate the shadowy QoTech corporation. Run, jump, sneak and hack your way through waves of robotic and alien enemies as you slowly unravel a complex secret shrouded in intrigue. The game also features a series of challenging retro minigames that pay homage to the original Yars’ Revenge. Yars Rising is available now.
Activities:
- My Nintendo Splatoon 3 Grand Festival Sweepstakes – Listen up! The My Nintendo Splatoon 3 Grand Festival Sweepstakes* is happening … but only until Sept. 17 at 11 p.m. PT! Enter for a chance to win a stylish prize package inspired by the Splatoon 3 in-game event**. For more information, visit https://my.nintendo.com/rewards/f69e00bf7a23a495.
Nintendo eShop sales on Nintendo Switch:
- Check out the full list of deals available this week at https://www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals.
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- 10-Second Ghost
- A Night on the Farm – Available Sept. 18
- Absolute Fear -AOONI- – Available Sept. 13
- Aidan In Danger
- Alian Planet
- Arcade Archives LEAD ANGLE
- Beneath Oresa
- Besiege
- Brain training!! Hiragana＆Katakana Search
- Buffet Boss
- Caravan SandWitch
- Celestia: Chain of Fate
- Customers From Hell
- DARE TO SPREAD: ARMY TURN BASED STRATEGY – Available Sept. 15
- Deep beyond – Available Sept. 13
- DeliSpace
- Doomsday Paradise
- Downfall
- Eden Genesis
- Edge of Sanity – Available Sept. 13
- EGGCONSOLE Dragon Slayer: The Legend of Heroes PC-8801mkIISR
- Fabledom
- Family Fun Pack
- Garden Witch Life
- Garlant: My Story
- Get in the Car, Loser! – Available Sept. 16
- GoobnBalloonsDX
- Grapple Dogs: Cosmic Canines
- Greed Series
- HeliCity Demolition Man
- Jackbox Naughty Pack
- John The Zombie
- Jump Ball
- Just 1 Minute! Memory Test with Masterpieces
- Keylocker | Turn Based Cyberpunk Action – Available Sept. 18
- Line Time
- LOLLIPOP CHAINSAW RePOP
- Mahjongus: Mystery of Fortescue
- Make it! Crepe
- Mech Wars – Available Sept. 14
- METRO QUESTER | OSAKA
- Moe Waifu H Genius – Available Sept. 13
- NanoApostle
- Next of Kin
- Nimbusfall – Available Sept. 13
- Nubla
- Nubla 2
- PANIC IN SWEETS LAND
- Paper Ghost Stories: Third Eye Open
- Pixel Game Maker Series The Willow Man
- Real Cake Maker – Available Sept. 13
- Road Defense: Outsiders
- Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland
- Samurai Kento – Available Sept. 13
- Selfloss
- Space Bouncer
- Spot the Difference Ukiyo-e Thirty-six Views of Mt. Fuji
- Super Hard Bundle – Available Sept. 13
- Supermarket 3D Tycoon Business Simulator – Available Sept. 14
- Supermarket Manager Empire 2024 – Available Sept. 13
- SUPERMARKET SIMULATOR PRO
- The Hokkaido Serial Murder Case: The Okhotsk Disappearance ~Memories in Ice, Tearful Figurine~
- The Last Shot – Available Sept. 18
- The Plucky Squire – Available Sept. 17
- Tiny Battles
- Tsetesg’s Adventure
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Reckoning of New York
- Warzone Chronicles 2: Warfare Shooter Zombie – Available Sept. 13
- Wild Bastards