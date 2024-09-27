The Ninja Turtles leave the sewers and sail the open seas thanks to a collaboration with World of Warships

They’ve got skateboards, vans, and even a blimp…so is it really that weird to see the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have added battleships to the arsenal? Thanks to World of Warships we can see what a potential warship owned by the heroes in the half shell would look like and it definitely looks like it was decorated by a bunch of teenagers.

From September 25 ’til October 10th, Players can obtain skins for the two Tier X ships, the Napoli and the Schlieffen. The Napoli’s new look will reflect the Turtle Lair whereas the Schlieffen will reflect the Foot clan. There will also be camouflages available that represent both sides. The four turtles and their foes can also be recruited as commanders with sextet representing Italy, USA, Europe, Pan-America, Japan and Germany.

These items can be purchased as bundles or randomly obtained from Pizza Time Premium Containers. For full details on what is available for this collaboration and the various purchases please visit the World of Warships blog linked here.

Whether you’re patrolling the oceans with the turtles or you’re just going to stick with serious wargaming, World of Warships is available now on PC, iOS, Android, the Xbox and PlayStation platforms.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in World of Warships!



