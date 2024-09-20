River City Saga: Three Kingdoms Next gets an intro trailer and new character reveal

Arc System Works has dropped off new media and details for the next game in their historical-themed River City Saga series, River City Saga: Three Kingdoms Next (see our original preview here).

Most importantly is the Introduction Trailer and a set of screens, which set up the story experience rather nicely. And for those keeping track, Arc System Works also revealed eight new characters along with their respective key art and some background info as seen below. They’ve also provided a summary of the first 2 chapters in the game.

Read on for the latest and greatest, and be on the lookout for the PS4 and Nintendo Switch release this November.

River City Saga: Three Kingdoms Next – Story Screens:

River City Saga: Three Kingdoms Next – New Characters:

River City Saga: Three Kingdoms Next – Game Introduction Trailer:



River City Saga: Three Kingdoms Next - Game Introduction Trailer

Arc System Works America, Inc. has released the Introduction Trailer for River City Saga: Three Kingdoms Next, the upcoming game sequel and new chapter in Kunio’s “Three Kingdoms” story. The game will release on November 7, 2024 for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Steam. As the sequel game to 2022’s River City Saga: Three Kingdoms, the River City Saga: Three Kingdoms Next game will feature 6 exciting story chapters filled with over 100 River City characters in comedic twists spanning from after the Battle of Red Cliffs to the climax of the Three Kingdoms tale in the Battle of Wuzhang Plains. River City’s ruffian, Kunio, takes the heroic role of Guan Yu as he joins the hot-blooded battle over the nation. In the newly released Introduction Trailer, players will learn more about the first two chapters that begin game’s wacky journey: Chapter 1: Journey’s Start: Liu Bei and his team enjoy a well-deserved rest in Gong’an after the intense Battle of Red Cliffs. However, they find themselves on the move to enact a strategy of Zhuge Liang’s to seize Jingzhou and fortify their base. Zhuge Liang first outwits Zhou Yu to take over Jiangling, then steadily claims more land throughout Jingzhou, establishing it as Liu Bei’s territory. The team then encounter Huang Zhong, who will later become one of the Five Tiger Generals, in Changsha, engaging him in battle. Their confrontation eventually leads to an emotional connection, and he joins Liu Bei’s forces. With an unexpected yet powerful new ally on their side, the Liu Bei army takes complete control of Jingzhou. Chapter 2: Kingdom Split: After establishing their home base in Jingzhou, Liu Bei’s group march off to provide reinforcements in Yizhou at the request of a messenger. However, their efforts are ill received by generals who have their doubts about Liu Bei’s support, seeing him as a villain seeking to steal control of Yizhou. With the help of his allies and his good character, Liu Bei eventually clears up the misunderstanding and winds up obtaining Yizhou along the way. This marks the formation of the Three Kingdoms as Zhuge Liang envisioned, and the start of extensive battles back-and-forth between the leading powers. In addition, 8 new characters have been revealed for River City Saga: Three Kingdoms Next – see below! Jiang Wei (Reika)

Huang Zhong (Toraichi)

Ma Chao (Murasaki)

Lu Xun (Nishino)

Zhurong (Benijishi)

Ma Su (Mika)

Sima Yi (Tobioka)

Meng Huo (Sakata) River City Saga: Three Kingdoms Next will arrive on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Steam this November 7, 2024. The Steam Wishlist and PlayStation Wishlist are now open. The Nintendo Switch store page will open soon. For future updates on the game, please follow the Arc System Works website and social channels.