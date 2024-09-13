HoYoFair 2024 brings a Natlan celebration to center stage later this month

With the premieres and conclusions of HoYoFair 2024 New Year and Spring Fan Art Special Programs, racking up millions of views between the two, HoYoverse and Genshin Impact are proud to announce the upcoming “Flame Fusion Music and Art Festival” at 7:00am EST/4:00am PST on September 21st, 2024 on YouTube, X (Twitter), and TikTok.

What would happen if the characters of Teyvat were from a multiverse, or in totally different worlds completely? The HoYoFair program plans to showcase fans’ wildest imaginations and creations. It will be double the length of previous showcases, and features over 25 performances and animated short fan films. To bring the community of Genshin Impact from around the globe closer together than ever, this program embodies limitless creativity, extremely dedicated efforts, and the collective shared enthusiasm of over 300 fans and content creators for HoYoVerse games and Genshin Impact.

Fan favorites from previous HoYoFair programs will return, such as Dillongoo’s “If Genshin had a Cyberpunk Anime: Progenitor” series. Following the success of “Times Changed” and “Ranked Daycare”, the creatively thrilling and hilarious “Genshin with guns” fan animations by No_TAbles are now developing into a full series, with a new side episode preparing to debut. Additionally, another K-pop inspired music video is prepared to rock HoYoFair again, produced by the creators of “LURE – OH MY MY” in 2023.

Professionally-produced derivative works will be hitting HoYoFair this year as well. Directed by David Pagaille and produced by award-winning s studio PASSION Paris, “Moonlit Bamboo Forest” will make a second debut after the first installment was nominated by the Annecy International Animation Film Festival earlier this year. As an extra surprise, the Chinese Voice Actor of the male Traveler, Aether, is set to sing at this year’s event.

Since 2021, HoYoFair has organized a plethora of online and offline opportunities to help creations and works from talented content creators and fan communities’ shine, as well as span far and wide to communities everywhere, encompassing all sorts of backgrounds and languages. The New Year and Spring HoYoFair 2024 Special Programs have amassed well over 100 million views already this year alone.

Want to watch previous entries from the 2024 HoYoFair programs? Maybe catch the new trailer for the “Flame Fusion Music and Art Festival” 2024 HoYoFair Special Program? We’ll have all the information you’ll need to keep up with some of the best fan creations highlighted by HoYoverse themselves. Remember, the HoYoFair 2024 Special Program celebrating the release of Natlan and Genshin Impact’s 5.0 release is scheduled for September 21st, 2024 at 7:00am EST/4:00am PST.

HoYoFair2024 “Flame Fusion Music and Art Festival” Genshin Impact Fan Art Special Program Trailer:



The stage is being set up!:



