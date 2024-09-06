Secretlab TITAN Evo 2022 Series Gaming Chair review

For most of my life I have used some pretty cheap office chairs for my computer desk. About five years ago my office chair decided to call it quits so I decided it was time to upgrade. I like chairs that have a back rest that makes it all the way to my head, so if I want to relax in it, I can just put my head back. I also wanted a chair that would last a while. Like many gamers, I’m a bigger guy and wanted a chair that would hopefully last a very long time.

So, about a year ago, I started looking at gaming chairs. I have a couple of friends that own a Secretlabs chair and really liked them because of the back support. I watched a lot of professional League of Legends matches and their stage chair of choice was Secretlab. Some of the YouTube personalities that I watch use Secretlab chairs, and I started seeing them everywhere and reading and watching reviews to determine if the Secretlab chair was worth the hefty price tag. I finally pulled the trigger and purchased my Secretlab TITAN Evo 2022 Series Gaming Chair.

When it arrived, the box was heavy enough that the delivery guy didn’t even put it on my porch, just set it in the walkway to my front door. When I made it home from work that day, the package said it was 37.5kg, that’s over 80 pounds of a giant box. It was very hard to bring that box in and down the stairs by myself.

When you open your box, you are greeted with a big single piece of cardboard with all the instructions on assembling your chair. When you remove that cardboard, you will understand why the box is so heavy. The sturdy foam insert they pack the chair in makes sure that the parts of the chair don’t move and don’t get damaged. Sure, many of the parts are heavy (the base assembly, the hydraulic piston, etc.) but the foam insert is no slouch either. The directions were very simple, and easy to understand. I was able to build my chair in less than an hour, though I would recommend having a second person around to help with installing the back of the chair to the base.

Once built, the TITAN Evo looks amazing! I went with the premium cloth full black chair, and it looks great! Now that it is built, and I’ve been using it for a couple of weeks, I’m ready to give my thoughts on the chair.

First off there are a bunch of features on this chair. One of my favorites is the magnetic pillow it came with. Most gaming chairs that have a pillow for your head need to be strapped to the chair, but the Secretlab TITAN Evo uses a magnet on the back of the pillow to attach itself to the chair. That pillow is so amazingly soft that I would buy a full size one for sleeping on if I could and it is the most comfortable headrest pillow I have used. The fact that it’s magnetic means I can move it up and down the upper part of the chair without having to adjust any straps. I just have to hold it against the back of my head in the correct position and lay back. Once the pillow hits the chair it stays right where I left it.

Some chairs have lumbar pillows or lumbar support built into the chair. This one is no different and has lumbar support built into the back of the chair and is fully customizable. There are two knobs on either side of the back of the chair. One knob moves the support up and down, the other forward and back. So, you can adjust the chair to have the correct amount of support for your back. Being that I’ve never really had a chair that had adjustable lumbar support before It has taken me a little bit to dial it in.

The armrests are 4d adjustable. This means you can not only raise and lower the armrests, but also slide them in and out and rotate them. So no matter how you like to use the armrests, you can easily find a position that you like. The tops of the armrests are magnetic and interchangeable and there are three different armrest pads you can get with the chair. I went with the basic padding which is still comfortable but will probably upgrade to the memory foam ones later. The fact that they are also magnetic makes the very easy to swap out when you do upgrade or have to replace them.

A new to me feature is the ability to both recline the back or recline the whole chair. I’ve always had a chair where I could do one or the other but never both. This allows you to find the most comfortable position when adjusting the chair. It’s super easy to recline the back of the TITAN Evo and there is a handle on the right side of the chair that you pull up (just like in your car) to adjust the back of the chair to the position you want and let the handle go. The chair back is solid and comfortable.

The Secretlab TITAN Evo comes with a seat cushion, although it is surprisingly harder than I thought it would be. Not uncomfortably hard, just harder than I expected when compared to the rest of the chair. I still like sitting in the chair, and the cushion will probably soften in time, and I am getting used to it. Even with the seat firmness this is still a very comfortable chair and I very much like it.

Is the Secretlab TITAN Evo 2022 Series Gaming Chair for you? I cannot say for certainty yes or no. I will say, please do your research. Buying a chair that you could potentially be sitting in for very long periods of time is a big decision and one that should not be taken lightly. That being said, I’m a larger guy, I went with the XL model and it is, to me, very comfortable. The features of the headrest pillow and lumbar support make this purchase worth it. What took me so long in deciding is twofold. First, it is a rather expensive chair, and second, if I’m going to spend this kind of money on something that I’m going to be using and depending on for comfort, I would usually want to try it first. Overall I am very happy with the Secretlab TITAN Evo and if you are looking for a comfortable gaming chair, I would recommend looking at checking it out.

Score: 9