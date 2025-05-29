NIKKEs go to bat in new baseball themed costumes in the game’s latest update!

The weather is warming up and with that comes baseball season. Whether you’re playing it or watching it, it’s hard to escape America’s pastime. So it’s not that shocking that Goddess of Victory: NIKKE has caught baseball fever and has some baseball themed cosmetics available in the newest version that goes live today, May 29th.

The lucky bunnies of Tetra’s 777 Squad, Blanc and Noir, discard their bunny suits and head to the diamond for some summer fun. In a PV that was shared with this update we see the two visit a stadium where Blanc gets some batting practice against everyone’s favorite operator who is absolutely NOT Syuen, Shifty. Our favorite blue haired human girl apparently has one hell of a pitching arm, but that doesn’t stop the more bubbly twin from making contact and sending the ball out of the park!

If you want to get in on the action, there’s two ways of securing these baseball themed cosmetics. For Noir fans, all you have to do is login for 7 days and you will get the “Halcyon Days: Baseball Cheerleader” outfit. Blanc however will make you pay for that costume change as you’ll need to reach level 10 on the Baseball Pass and Purchase the Premium pass to secure the “Halcyon Days: No. 77 Batter”. I’m sure you wouldn’t want the twins to not match…right?

This certainly ties in with the Goddess of Victory: NIKKE night that will be held at Petco Field on June 10th when the San Diego Padres take on the Los Angeles Dodgers. Those who buy the special ticket package will receive a pin featuring Blanc in a Padres uniform. NIKKE will also have a presence at Petco Park from June 9-11, so even if you don’t want to catch a ball game you can experience the collaboration, participate in photo ops as well as pick up some exclusive merch!

Outside of the baseball festivities, K, the partner of D finally escapes NPC jail and is now recruitable. As part of her release, you can participate in the event “Lord, for Justice” where the bringer of justice questions her role in the process. I’m sure we’ll learn about the inner workings of the Ark and the world of NIKKE as a whole.

Goddess of Victory: NIKKE is available now on PC, iOS and Android.

GODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE | NIKKE BASEBALL SEASON PV



