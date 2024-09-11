Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Open Beta was the biggest Call of Duty Beta ever

Activision and Treyarch were extremely excited to announce that the recent Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Open Beta was the largest Call of Duty Beta yet.

Even though the raw stats weren’t released, they did apparently crunch the numbers and the Open Beta tallied up to the largest amount of total players, hours played, matches played (which included the Closed Beta stats) and playtime per player. So if they can convert those gamers who have not pre-ordered the game but checked out the Open Beta, this latest and greatest Call of Duty: Black Ops release sounds like it’ll be in a good place.

Check out the announcement from socials below! Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 launches on Friday, October 25th, 2024 on console platforms and the PC.



Thank you, Call of Duty Community The dev team at Treyarch is going through all the data and feedback to make launch even better. There’s so much more to come on October 25th! #BlackOps6