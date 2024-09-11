PS Plus Game Catalog for September 2024: The Plucky Squire, Under The Waves, Chernobylite

Heads up PlayStation Plus subscribers (those of the higher-end Extra and Premium tier varieties), the next set of Game Catalog releases are almost upon us.

That means as of Tuesday, September 17th, 2024 there will be some high profile titles (and PS Plus re-releases) including The Plucky Squire, Under The Waves, Chernobylite, Pistol Whip and more for PS4 and/or PS5 (and for the PS VR2) added to the Game Catalog… along with a few others including “classics” such as the Secret Agent Clank, Mister Mosquito and Sky Gunner.

See the list below and also at the PS Blog.



PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium | Game Catalog

The Plucky Squire | PS5

The Plucky Squire follows the magical adventures of Jot and his friends – storybook characters who discover a three-dimensional world outside the pages of their book. When the malevolent Humgrump realizes he’s the villain of the book – destined to lose his battle against the forces of good for all eternity – he kicks the heroic Jot out of its pages and changes the story forever. Jot must face challenges unlike anything he’s ever seen if he is to save his friends from Humgrump’s dark forces and restore the book’s happy ending. Jump between 2D and 3D worlds in this charming action adventure – solving puzzles, boxing badgers, flying with a jetpack, and enjoying many more delightful and surprising mini challenges as you become the hero of a living storybook.

Under The Waves | PS4, PS5

Under the Waves is a narrative-driven adventure game about the engulfing power of grief. Set in the depths of the North Sea in a techno-futuristic 1970s, professional diver Stan is struggling to overcome a life-changing loss and embrace a new future. A love letter to the oceans, Under The Waves invites you to dive into a gorgeous underwater world, brought to life in a poetic blend of cinematic visuals and poignant storytelling. Live a gripping story through Stan’s eyes and guide him through an unforeseen series of events that will bring him deeper and deeper into the abyss, the reflection of his own psyche.

Night in the Woods | PS4, PS5

College dropout Mae Borowski returns home to the crumbling former mining town of Possum Springs seeking to resume her aimless former life and reconnect with the friends she left behind. But things aren’t the same. Home seems different now and her friends have grown and changed. Leaves are falling and the wind is growing colder. Strange things are happening as the light fades. And there’s something in the woods. Night in The Woods is an adventure game focused on exploration, story, and character, featuring dozens of characters to meet and lots to do across a lush, vibrant world. Break stuff, play bass, hang out, walk on powerlines, jump between roofs, and discover strange and amazing and terrible things you never asked for.

Chernobylite | PS4, PS5

Chernobylite is a science fiction survival horror RPG from developers Farm 51. Set in the hyper-realistic, 3D scanned wasteland of Chernobyl’s exclusion zone, you’ll take on the role of Igor, a physicist and ex-employee of the Chernobyl Power Plant, returning to Pripyat to investigate the mysterious disappearance of his fiancee, 30 years prior. Compete with the hostile military presence, other stalkers and supernatural creatures, as well as the harsh and unforgiving environment in your search to uncover the truth. Get ready for a thrilling adventure of survival, conspiracy, horror, love, and obsession.

Wild Card Football | PS4, PS5

Wild Card Football is a fun pick-up-and-play arcade-style football game featuring 7v7 team-focused gameplay with the unique Wild Card system that lets you change the course of the action in an instant with special power-ups and rule-breaking abilities. With optimized rule sets, customizable teams and outfits, authentic pro players, and bombastic moves, players can show off their skills across single-player and competitive multiplayer modes, while using ‘Wild Cards’ that redefine the football genre and unleash over-the-top action.

Space Engineers | PS4, PS5

Space Engineers is a sandbox game about engineering, construction, exploration and survival in space and on planets. Players build space ships, wheeled vehicles, space stations, planetary outposts of various sizes and uses (civil and military), pilot ships and travel through space to explore planets and gather resources to survive. Featuring both creative and survival modes, there is no limit to what can be built, utilized and explored. Space Engineers concentrates on construction and exploration aspects, but can be played as a survival shooter as well.

Road 96 | PS4, PS5

Road 96 is a crazy, beautiful road-trip. The discovery of exciting places, and unusual people on your own personal journey to freedom. An ever-evolving story-driven adventure inspired by Tarantino, The Coen Brothers, and Bong Joon-ho, made by the award-winning creators of Valiant Hearts and Memories Retold. Moments of action, exploration, contemplative melancholy, human encounters and wacky situations set against a backdrop of authoritarian rule and oppression. A stunning visual style, a soundtrack filled with 90s hits, and a thousand routes through the game combine so each player can create their own unique stories on Road 96.

Ben 10 | PS4

As Ben Tennyson, it’s up to you to save the world. Take on some of Ben’s most infamous enemies, including Zombozo, Queen Bee, and the Weatherheads. Unlock and transform into all ten of Ben’s incredible alien forms. Use each alien’s powerful combat moves – including Ultimate Attacks – to lay the beat-down on enemies with devastating combos, and solve puzzles with each alien’s unique abilities as you unravel exciting new stories in three all-new playable episodes.

Far Cry 5* | PS4

Welcome to Hope County, Montana, the land of the free and brave, but also the home of a fanatical doomsday cult. Stand up to cult leader Joseph Seed and his siblings, the Heralds, to spark the fires of resistance and liberate the besieged community. Use a vast arsenal of weapons from rocket launchers to shovels, and take control of iconic muscle cars, ATVs, planes, and more to engage the cult forces in epic fights. Ally with the Fangs for Hire group, including fan-favorite bear Cheeseburger and dog Boomer, and free Hope County from its oppressors.

*PlayStation Plus re-release.

PlayStation Premium | PS VR2 & Classics

Pistol Whip | PS VR2

This physical first-person shooter is fueled by dynamic tracks, dreamscape visuals and easy to learn, tough to master gunplay. Blast, duck, and dodge your way through fever dream scenarios, build unique rhythms in a ballet of bullets and claim glory on the leader boards.Inspired by iconic action cinema, the only thing that goes harder than this title’s soundtrack is you. Flow to the music with your own rhythmic patterns, or go all out as a dual-wielding deadeye with nothing to lose.

Secret Agent Clank | PS4, PS5

Play as Clank, Ratchet, and Captain Qwark in this undercover adventure, originally released on PSP and now enhanced with up-rendering, rewind, quick save, and custom video filters. When a valuable gem is stolen and Ratchet is charged with its theft, only one Robot can save him – Secret Agent Clank! It’s up to the galaxy’s top spy to solve this mystery and uncover the true mastermind behind the crime.

Sky Gunner | PS4, PS5

Experience SkyGunner, a 3D third-person combat flight sim originally released on the PlayStation 2, now enhanced with up-rendering, rewind, quick save, and custom video filters. Choose from three Skygunners; Ciel, Copain and Femme and take on a multitude of spectacular missions and take advantage of the intricate scoring system to unlock hidden secrets and modes.

Mister Mosquito | PS4, PS5

You are Mr Moskeeto, an uninvited guest in the Yamada’s family home. You will need to drink as much of their blood as possible to survive the winter. They know you are in the house, and they plan to take you out. This PS2 release is now enhanced with up-rendering, rewind, quick save, and custom video filters. Fly through and explore the 12 levels of the Yamada household, searching for victims. Use stealth or prepare for air combat as you do battle with human inhabitants. Watch the family’s relationship disintegrate as they take their irritation out on each other.