PS5 Pro confirmed? Sony has scheduled a PlayStation 5 Technical Presentation for tomorrow

We guess it’s finally happening. Sony is most likely making the PlayStation 5 Pro a reality with a “PlayStation 5 Technical Presentation” slated for tomorrow which will be hosted by Mark Cerny, the PS5 Lead Architect.

The news dropped on all socials and the official PlayStation Blog, and the event will be kick off at 8:00am PDT/11:00am EDT on the PlayStation YouTube channel (and embedded below) and be around 9 minutes long.

PS5 Technical Presentation hosted by Mark Cerny

Watch this video on YouTube

Join us for a streamed presentation hosted by Mark Cerny, Lead Architect of the PS5 console. The 9-minute Technical Presentation will focus on PS5 and innovations in gaming technology.