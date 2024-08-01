TwitchCon 2024’s schedule is up and ready for viewing

Look I don’t quite have the face for streaming (don’t say use a V-tuber…I’m too old to understand what that is), but if I had a face for streaming, I’d probably try to ply my trade on Twitch.tv. While it certainly isn’t the first platform, it is the most popular one…to the point where it has its very own convention where creators from around the world will gather to hang out, share insights and generally have some fun!

This year’s North American entry will be taking place September 20th to the 22nd in scenic San Diego and if you’re looking for something to do when you’re attending TwitchCon, good news the show’s schedule is now up and ready to assist with your planning.

The weekend will contain over 200 sessions, some notable ones being Sajam Street Fighter Slam Grand Finals, VTuber Academy Finale with Ironmouse, IRL: Just Chatting & Travel Community MeetUp, The Rise & Mania of Pro Wrestling, TwitchCon Drag Showcase, Unlocking Stream Deck with Elgato and more! Streamers such as Liam (yes…THE Liam!), Austinshow, StellaChuu, QTCinderella and even Ironmouse will be in attendance (I guess a monitor with Ironmouse will be in there…).

Tickets for the 3 day event are still available and can be purchased at the TwitchCon website and for full details of programming visit the schedule page linked here.