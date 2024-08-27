Tetris Forever to look at the game’s everlasting influence

The team behind Llamasoft: The Story of Jeff Minter and The Making of Karateka is now honing their discerning eyes onto the greatest export from Russia besides vodka (I know very little about Russia…so apologies if there is something greater.) as Digital Eclipse will be releasing Tetris Forever.

Tetris Forever will take a less dramatized look at the creation of the line clearing video game which has been a gateway title into gaming in a 90 minute documentary created by Area5. Game-wise Tetris Forever boasts over 15 playable games, from a digital recreation of the first version of the game that was built on the Electronika 60 computer system, various variants of the game from Tetris Battle Gaiden, Super Tetris 2 + Bombliss, Hatris and more. For a more trippy experience try Tetris Time Warp, a new creation by Digital Eclipse which will change the visuals and the game mechanics of your game.

The title will be the next entry of Digital Eclipse’ Gold Series and frankly this looks like it will be worth its weight in…well, gold. Tetris Forever will be available on PC, Switch, the PlayStation and Xbox platforms sometime in 2024.

