Nintendo eShop Update – Stumble Guys, Sam & Max, Pixel Retro Drift

Heads up Nintendo Switch players, the next batch of new Nintendo eShop titles have officially dropped. While there’s not a whole lot of bigger name releases, there’s still Stumble Guys to check out along with a demo for Emio – The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club, and a solid set of other releases, additional content, events, sales and activities.
See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
Nintendo eShop Gift Card [Digital Code]
0 used & new available from
Purchase on Amazon
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- Stumble Guys – Are you ready to enter the running chaos as you run, stumble and fall against up to 32 players? Battle through knockout rounds of races, survival elimination and team play across different maps, levels and game modes. Survive the fun multiplayer chaos and cross the finish line before your friends do to qualify for the next round, earning fun rewards and stars as you continue to play and win! Stumble Guys is available now.
Demos:
- Emio – The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club – The second installment in the episodic demo* of the Emio – The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club game approaches! A student has been found dead, his head covered with a paper bag with an eerie smile drawn onto it. This scene is much like the victims of Emio, the Smiling Man—a killer of urban legend who is said to grant his victims “a smile that will last forever.” Play as an assistant private investigator from the Utsugi Detective Agency tasked with helping the police uncover the truth behind this heinous crime, which is reminiscent of a series of unsolved murders from 18 years ago. Begin your investigation in Chapter 1 of the demo and resume when Chapter 2 launches later today on Nintendo eShop, followed by Chapter 3 on the evening of Aug. 27. Don’t worry about losing your case notes – players can carry their progress forward to the full version of the game if purchased. Emio – The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club launches on Aug. 29.
Pre-orders:
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VII – The award-winning strategy game franchise returns with a revolutionary new chapter! Sid Meier’s Civilization VII** empowers you to build the greatest empire the world has ever known. Rule as one of many legendary leaders from throughout history and steer the course of your story by choosing a new civilization to represent your empire in each Age of human advancement. Construct cities and architectural wonders to expand your territory, improve your civilization with technological breakthroughs and conquer or cooperate with rival civilizations as you explore the far reaches of the unknown world. Pursue prosperity in an immersive solo experience or play with others in online multiplayer***. Pre-order Sid Meier’s Civilization VII Standard Edition today and receive the Tecumseh and Shawnee Pack****! The Tecumseh and Shawnee Pack is included as part of the Deluxe Edition and Founders Edition. Sid Meier’s Civilization VII launches Feb. 11, 2025.
Activities:
- My Nintendo GameTruck Party Fall 2024 Sweepstakes – Enter the My Nintendo GameTruck Party Fall 2024 Sweepstakes***** for a chance to win a two-hour video game party for up to 15 guests. My Nintendo members can redeem 10 My Nintendo Platinum Points to enter at my.nintendo.com, with up to three entries total. You can enter from now until Oct. 15 at 11 p.m. PT! For more information, check out https://my.nintendo.com/rewards/4beb02070b64ed4d.
- My Nintendo Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD Sweepstakes – Aug. 28 is the last day to enter the My Nintendo Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD Sweepstakes****** for chance to win a prize package of goodies inspired by Luigi’s spirited adventure in the Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD game! Don’t be afraid to participate in this sweepstakes today. For more information, visit https://my.nintendo.com/rewards/43d8924b771d9906.
Nintendo eShop Sales on Nintendo Switch:
- Ubisoft Back-to-School Sale – Get back-to-school savings on your favorite Ubisoft games! Get up to 75% off on games like Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Gold Edition, Just Dance 2023 Edition and Assassin’s Creed Anniversary Edition Mega Bundle. This sale ends Aug. 28 at 11:59 p.m. PT. For more information and to view the full list of games, visit https://www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals.
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- Animal Zoo: The Forgotten Land
- Anime Girls: Lady Liberty
- Arcade Archives KNUCKLE HEADS
- Argol – Kronoss’ Castle
- As Per My Last Email
- Ataraxie
- Chicken Party: Animal Farm
- Colorizing
- CRYPT CUSTODIAN – Available Aug. 27
- Elemental Cube
- Farewell North
- Korean Drone Flying Tour Jeju Island-1
- Lost in Heart of Chernobyl – Survival
- Magnus Trilogy – Available Aug. 23
- Mika and the Witch’s Mountain
- Model Style: Dress Up!
- Pixel Retro Drift – Arcade Car Racing
- Powered Platformer Bundle
- Puzzle Master: The Ultimate Challenge of Wits
- Quack Jump – Available Aug. 26
- QuietMansion1
- Ring Sculptors
- Rise Eterna War
- Run & Jump Guy
- Sam & Max: The Complete Trilogy
- Shadowblade Knight Symphony – Available Aug. 25
- Sky Airplane Racer: Flight & Fight Simulator
- SokoPenguin – Available Aug. 28
- Supermarket Manager Simulator
- Tales from Toyotoki: Arrival of the Witch
- Thermonuclear
- Underground Station – Available Aug. 24
- Verne – The Shape of Fantasy
- White Eternal