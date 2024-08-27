Smurf a load of this Dreams gameplay

This October will see the Smurfs return to 3D platforming with The Smurfs: Dreams, and today Microids released a gameplay trailer to show more of what the game has in store for players.

As we noted back when Dreams first got a release window, the game is worth keeping an eye on because it’s being developed by Ocellus, who previously worked on the surprisingly good (and Donkey Kong Country-esque) Marsupilami: Hoobadventure.

If this new trailer is anything to go by, Ocellus have swapped one Nintendo influence for another. Dreams gives off some Mario 3D Land vibes, with some varied worlds and, hopefully, solid gameplay. We’ll know for sure in a few months, but for now, here’s the gameplay trailer!

The Smurfs – Dreams – ESRB Gameplay Trailer

The Smurfs – Dreams is going all out! Discover the new gameplay trailer for an epic preview of the incredible journey that awaits you through the wildest dreams of your favorite Smurfs. Dive into a brand-new adventure in the heart of the Smurfs universe with the 3D platformer game from Ocellus Services: The Smurfs – Dreams, where the most fantastic dreams meet the darkest nightmares. Ocellus is recognized for their expertise with Marsupilami: Hoobadventure. Acclaimed by critics and players, this platform game brought the iconic character back to life in the video game world. Gargamel has devised a new nefarious plan to capture the Smurfs. The infamous character has cast a devious spell on the sarsaparilla bushes, the Smurfs’ favorite treat, plunging them into a deep sleep. Embark on a dreamlike expedition where you must wake all the Smurfs before the diabolical Gargamel reaches the village. This epic journey will plunge you into a gaming experience as thrilling as it is unexpected, for in the world of dreams, excitement can swiftly turn into the mystery of nightmares. Key Features: Solo or Co-op Gameplay: Team up with friends for a smurf-tastic gaming experience!

Dive into Unique Dreams: Explore diverse realms with their own set of challenges and surprises!

Embark on an Epic Adventure: Journey through 4 dreamy worlds with 12 levels and 16 mini-levels to conquer!

Customize Your Character: Collect magic orbs and boss tokens to unlock cool customization options and surprises!

Stunning Art Direction: Immerse yourself in a colorful and magical world that evolves as you progress! Whether you play solo or with a friend, discover enchanting or nightmarish places and explore the dreams of your favorite Smurfs by navigating levels with varied gameplay in a fabulous adventure where each world has its own distinct characteristics. This 3D platformer offers exciting challenges, providing total immersion in a magical world where imagination comes to life. The Smurfs – Dreams will be available on October 24, 2024 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch in physical and digital edition, and on PC (Steam, GOG, Microsoft Store, Epic Game Store) and Xbox One|Series in digital edition.