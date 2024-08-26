Atari’s gritty futuristic battle-racing classic gets reimagined in Fatal Run 2089

Atari has had a surprisingly solid track record in reimaging classic games as of late, so we’re pretty excited to see that they, in collaboration with MNSTR Studio, are hard at work on a Fatal Run update.

Sure, the original was super basic looking on the Atari 2600 and 7800 and released towards the later end of that generation, but it’s a pretty solid inspiration at least. Fatal Run 2089 is more a driving action/adventure title (remember those) than a racing title, and will feature dramatic set pieces, boss fights and what looks like a nice variety of post-apocalyptic environments. There’s a currency system and several customizable and upgradeable vehicles too.

The gritty futuristic battle-racer is slated for a 2025 release on PlayStation, Xbox platforms, the PC and Nintendo Switch. Check out the announcement trailer and some screens too.

Fatal Run 2089 – Announcement Trailer:



Fatal Run 2089 screens:



A godfather of vehicular combat games has returned. Today, Atari — one of the world’s most iconic consumer brands and interactive entertainment producers — announces the all-new Fatal Run 2089, based on the 1990s classic. Fatal Run 2089 is set for a 2025 release on PC on Steam and Epic, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles. Fatal Run 2089, developed by MNSTR Studio, utilizes Unreal Engine 5 to deliver high-fidelity action at blistering speeds. Set in a rich post-apocalyptic fantasy landscape across four distinct global regions, drivers will battle against the clock through 20 levels, each with hairpin turns, branching paths, hidden shortcuts, and explosive set pieces. The clock isn’t all you’ll have to worry about as you race through the badlands—stay alert and fight off other road-raging enemies with your arsenal of weapons, or bash them off the road with a selection of seven different vehicles. In the aftermath of a comet collision that bathed Earth in deadly radiation, humanity’s remnants have formed fierce factions of wasteland warriors. In Fatal Run 2089, you join a courageous group of scientists known as the ‘Engineers.’ Your critical mission: transport ARCs—advanced clean energy devices designed to purify the atmosphere—to essential population hubs worldwide. As you take the wheel of your chosen vehicle, the urgency mounts. Your ARC’s integrity is diminishing with every passing moment, but deft maneuvering and bold driving will help recharge the device. Keep your foot on the gas and your weapons primed, for in this post-apocalyptic chaos, a new elite force has emerged, determined to halt your progress. Time is running out—will you deliver the salvation the world so desperately needs? Key Features of Fatal Run 2089 Include: Race through four diverse landscapes, each filled with branching paths, hidden shortcuts, and explosive set pieces that keep every run intense and unpredictable.

Face off against four formidable bosses, each with unique abilities and tactics that will test your driving skills and push your strategic thinking to the limit.

Conquer classic arcade-style challenges, where you must race against the clock and manage ARC decay. Fail to deliver your payload in time, and you’ll need to restart your mission.

Collect currency during your runs to enhance your vehicle with powerful upgrades. Tailor your ride with custom modifications to gain an edge in the toughest encounters.

Choose from seven distinctive vehicles, each with unique performance traits. Whether you prefer a nimble, agile ride or a heavy-hitting powerhouse, your choice will shape your strategy. You can only select one vehicle per run, so choose wisely Fatal Run 2089 is a modern reimagining of Fatal Run, a futuristic battle-racer released in 1990 for the Atari 2600 and 7800 consoles. Released only in Europe, Fatal Run has become a fan and collector favorite both for its gameplay and relative scarcity. Fatal Run 2089 launches on Windows PC via Steam and Epic Games, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4&5, and Xbox One and Series X|S in 2025. Learn more at the official website.