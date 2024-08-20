Genki to reveal spiritual successor to Tokyo Xtreme Racer soon

There was no shortage of Tokyo Xtreme Racer titles back in the day by Japanese developer Genki. Otherwise known as

Shutokou Battle or Tokyo Highway Battle, the arcade-style racer was probably among its most popular when it hit the Sega Dreamcast in 1999, and honestly, there was something about the game’s style, setting, music and overall aesthetic that just had all the right vibes for that pre-Fast and the Furious time period.

Well fast forward to 2024 and Genki is looking to get back into the race with the reveal of GRP (Genki Racing Project), which hopefully will provide us with that experience we loved that quarter of a decade ago. According to the studio we can expect GRP to lean into “Genki’s racing game brand, and all Genki activities relating to cars…” and additionally “What happens after the countdown ends on August 22, 2024 at midnight PST? I guess we will all find out together!”.

Head to https://2024-00-countdown.genki.co.jp and their official YouTube channel to keep an eye on the countdown to the August 22nd reveal, and of course we’ll make sure to report on the details afterwards as well.