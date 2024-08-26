Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase and Indie World Showcase scheduled for tomorrow

It’s Happening!!! (referring to a reveal of the next generation Nintendo hardware) Actually, no it’s not… not yet, and Nintendo very quickly shared “Please note, there will be no mention of the Nintendo Switch successor during either of these presentations.” when announcing a pair of new Direct events for tomorrow to calm everyone down for now.

What fans will be treated to though is a one-two punch of a Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase and an Indie World Showcase, which will run for around 40 minutes total. Tune in tomorrow, August 27th at 7:00am PT/10:00am ET for all the fun.

Indie World Showcase + Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase 8.27.2024



Join us on August 27 at 7am PT for an Indie World Showcase followed by a Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase! The livestream, featuring both presentations back-to-back, will be roughly 40 minutes in total. Please note, there will be no mention of the Nintendo Switch successor during either of these presentations.