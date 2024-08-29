Bandai Namco to take Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero to skateparks and even a WWE Premium Live Event

October 10th might be a little over a month away, but for those who didn’t go to Anime Expo, Evo or any of the other shows which Bandai Namco demoed their upcoming fighting game based on the venerable action franchise need not fret. The reason is if you live in Portland, San Mateo, Atlanta, Minneapolis and other towns, the game will come to you as Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero will be going on tour, to live events or skateparks (Guess someone is trying to capture that Tony Hawk Audience).

Players who check out the game will not only get to say they were the first to try the title where destruction is jaw dropping thanks to the power of the unreal engine. Giveaways will likely include a lanyard which can serve as your proof that you indeed had “Played Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero”

The partial list of events and locations this tour will hit is listed below

August 31: Burnside Skatepark (Portland, OR)

September 1: Kirtsis Skatepark (Portland, OR)

September 21: Spocom (San Mateo, CA)

September 27-29: Grid Life (Salinas, CA)

October 5: WWE Bad Blood PLE (Atlanta, GA)

October 12: Tuner Evolution (Minneapolis, MN)

October 19: Kona Skatepark (Jacksonville, FL)

October 20: Skatepark of Tampa “SPOT” (Tampa, FL)

November 5-8: SEMA Show (Las Vegas, NV)

November 23: HOT PIT Autofest (Irwindale, CA)

For details as to what giveaways you can expect at the stop of your choice you can visit the tour’s website at https://dragonballsparkingzero.com/road-tour. They are giving out skate decks at the skatepark appearances…almost makes me wish I was coordinated to ride!

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero will be arriving to Earth on October 11th, 2024 on PC, PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X|S.

