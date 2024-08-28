PS Plus games for September 2024: Quidditch Champions, MLB The Show 24, Little Nightmares II

So if you’re looking to get your hands on some new titles for the month of September, Quidditch Champions, MLB The Show 24 and Little Nightmares II, all for PS5 and/or PS4, are in the queue to be added to the PlayStation Plus library soon.

The new PlayStation Plus freebies typically go live on first Tuesday of every month which works out to be September 3rd, 2024 in this instance. The new game catalog releases for the higher tier plans will be revealed soon too, so stay tuned for those as well

Have a look at the details below and at the PS Blog, and make sure to grab August 2024’s titles before they are gone.

Quidditch Champions* | PS4, PS5

Immerse yourself in the enchanting world of Quidditch by playing solo or sharing the magic with friends and family. Live your Quidditch fantasy: take to the sky as one of the classic positions – Chaser, Seeker, Keeper or Beater – each with their own unique play style. Soar into legendary Quidditch arenas and new maps that showcase never-before-seen areas of the wizarding world. Take on Career Mode to progress from backyard battles in the Weasley Burrow to high-stakes showdowns at the Quidditch World Cup. Rise to become a champion either solo or in online co-op with teams of up to three friends, and launch into exhibition matches where you’ll set your teams, map and difficulty and play alone or on teams of up to three in online co-op. Or select player vs player to test your skills in competitive online matches against other Quidditch teams. MLB The Show 24 | PS4, PS5

Swing for the fences, experience game-deciding moments, become a legend and live out your baseball dreams. Set out on the road to baseball greatness – whatever it is you want to achieve, MLB The Show 24 has got you covered. Earn your call up from the minors to the big leagues and prove you’ve got what it takes at the top. Learn about known and unsung legends of the sport and take inspiration from their heroics. Hold your nerve when it matters and earn the right to be called World Series champions. Chalk up the wins, pick yourself up after the losses. Whatever happens, know you left nothing in the dugout. Everyone has a moment to own. Everyone has a story to tell. Unlock your moment. Own The Show. Little Nightmares II | PS4, PS5

Discover the sinister secrets of The Signal Tower in this horror-themed platform adventure where you control Mono, a young boy trapped in a distorted and broken world. Joined by Six, the raincoat wearing hero from the original Little Nightmares, only you can help her from fading away into nothingness. As the relationship between Mono and Six grows, the duo must work together using a combination of stealth and an array of items to overcome tricky puzzles and horrifying enemies. Muster your courage and begin your journey in the face of terrible threats in a mission to stop the source of evil that’s spreading throughout the land.