Black Myth: Wukong bounds onto PC and PS5

Who’d known Journey to the West would make such a good video game, apparently the team at GameScience did as the Chinese developer has since 2018 spent time crafting what would eventually become Black Myth: Wukong (see our review here!). The west finally caught wind of the title when it’s trailer was aired in 2020 and we had been getting trickles of news such as when the game would switch to Unreal Engine 5 as well as the Xbox version would be coming at a later date.

Well GameScience has completed the first part of their journey as Black Myth: Wukong has now been released on PC and the PlayStation 5. The game’s plot will have you take the role of a monkey dubbed the Destined One as he travels across China to recover the six relics of Wukong after the latter was imprisoned in stone once again for defying the celestial court. The title promises a trek across a beautifully realized China, combat that will test the mettle of any seasoned gamer, and a captivating tale which will open the player to a new set of mythology.

The game is currently available in a standard version for $59.99 and a deluxe edition which includes the Bronzecloud staff, the Folk Opera equipment set, the windchime curio and a sample OST for $69.99.

Black Myth: Wukong is now available on PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store) and the PS5.

Black Myth: Wukong – Launch Trailer | PS5 Games



