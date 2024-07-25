SNK vs Capcom: Chaos returns, shadow dropped at EVO 2024

I had the pleasure of attending EVO 2024 and had excellent seats to enjoy grand finals. One of the games which I watched in person was King of Fighters XV and after Xiaohai took home the trophy for the 2nd year in a row, I was in the arena when SNK showed their announcements. King of Fighters XV and Fatal Fury: City of Wolves revealed new characters, but the biggest surprise was the unexpected return of a crossover title which didn’t receive the love it deserved.

SNK vs. Capcom Chaos was one of SNK’s contributions to their collaboration with Capcom (Capcom released 2 fighting games and SNK released several NeoGeo Pocket titles in addition to this fighter). It had quite an eclectic roster, I mean how bold was SNK to include Dan, a character which was created to parody their characters! The game’s other noteworthy feature were the pre-fight dialogue, some which was so surreal it inspired people to create a generator allowing others to make their own (It appears to be gone, let’s hope this re-release will cause the creator to bring it back).

This re-release comes with plenty of bells and whistles. Athena and Red Arremer made playable, archival content such as key art and character portraits, a hitbox viewer for those looking to get a deeper understanding of the game, online multiplayer with rollback netcode and a tournament mode with several bracket variations.

It’s somewhat amazing that SNK managed to re-release all their contributions to the original SNK and Capcom collaboration. Let’s hope this will light a fire under Capcom so they’ll get to re-releasing they created for this project!

SNK vs Capcom Chaos is available now on PC, Switch and PlayStation platforms.

【ENG】SNK VS. CAPCOM SVC CHAOS｜Trailer



